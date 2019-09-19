Register
12:12 GMT +319 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Russia's Magnitogorsk Iron and Steel Works

    Russian Scientists Figure Out How to Make Steel 'Tougher'

    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Scientists from Tomsk Polytechnic University (TPU) have improved the alloying process (improving the properties of metal due to impurities), allowing not only the wear-resistance of materials to be increased, but also giving them some qualitatively new characteristics, which is in demand in high-tech industries, science and energy.

    The results of the study have been published in "Surface and Coatings Technology".

    According to the TPU scientists, traditional alloying methods have exhausted their technological potential. In order to manufacture materials with improved properties, they increasingly resort to affecting metal with beams of charged particles, plasma flows, and laser radiation.

    One such method is ion implantation (ion-implant doping); it allows you to change the elemental composition, microstructure and morphology of the surface layers of the material that determine such properties as wear-resistance, corrosion resistance, and others.

    A worker during steel-smelting at BVK LLC, a Russian steelmaking plant
    © Sputnik / Aleksandr Kondratuk
    A worker during steel-smelting at a Russian steelmaking plant (File)

    The Tomsk scientists have developed a new method of ion implantation, dramatically expanding the possibilities of using this method in the industry. According to head of research, head of the TPU high-intensity ion implantation laboratory Alexander Ryabchikov, experimentally they've managed to increase the wear-resistance of stainless steel more than a hundred times.

    In addition, using this technology, one can create parts and products with specified specific surface properties. For example, during ion-implanting zirconium with titanium, a barrier layer is formed that prevents hydrogen penetration, which can be used to increase the lifespan and safety of operation of nuclear fuel cells.

    Today, the use of ion implantation on an industrial scale is constrained by the low thickness of formed ion-doped layers. Solving this problem by increasing the kinetic energy of the ion flux requires the use of large accelerators, which is not economically feasible.

    "The proposed method of increasing the depth of ion penetration into a material is to enhance radiation-stimulated diffusion by very high-density ion beams, which are 2–3 times better than those used in traditional ion implantation", Alexander Ryabchikov said.

    The results obtained by the laboratory confirm the possibility of creating a doped surface layer with a depth of several hundred micrometres, while the results of other ion doping methods reach a depth only in the dozens and hundreds of nanometres.

    The authors of the study believe that the development of the method for the high-intensity implantation of ions with low energy can revolutionise the technology of improving the properties of materials.

    A steel reactor vessel, manufactured by Zamil Industrial Investment Co.
    © Photo : Zamil Industrial Investment Co.
    A steel reactor vessel, manufactured by Zamil Industrial Investment Co.

    Further research in this direction will make it possible to reduce the cost of using this technology and improve the quality of products. The TPU scientists received a grant from the Russian Science Foundation for their work.

    From 26 to 30 August 2019, the International Conference on Surface Modification of Materials by Ion Beams (SMMIB-2019) was held at Tomsk Polytechnic University with more than 150 delegates from 22 countries taking part. For the first time, the largest scientific event in its field was in Russia; the event brought together leading scientists from Germany, China, the USA, Japan, and France.

    Related:

    Russian, Finnish Scientists Experiment With Tools to ‘Manoeuvre' Medicine-Carrying Red Blood Cells
    Russian Scientists Build Biomorphic Neuron Able to Imitate Brainwork
    Russian Scientists Find a Way to Make Drilling Machines More Durable
    Tags:
    Tomsk Polytechnic University, science, steel, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Alice Joyce to Kim Kardashian: Feminine Beauty Ideals Throughout the Years
    From Alice Joyce to Kim Kardashian: Feminine Beauty Ideals Throughout the Years
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse