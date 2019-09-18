Register
14:52 GMT +318 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif

    Facebook Caught Catering to Daesh, Al-Qaeda Terrorists' Business Interests - Report

    © AP Photo / Ben Margot
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Shortly after Facebook stepped up efforts to prohibit terrorism-endorsing content, even expanding the notion of terrorism, it’s emerged that their success has been mixed, arguably due to the company’s controversial feature of sucking up random personal details so as to form vast auto-generated databases.

    The US Congress will be questioning representatives of social media companies, including Monica Bickert, who deals with extremist messaging at Facebook, after a whistleblower’s complaint that Facebook had inadvertently provided two extremist groups, al-Qaeda and Daesh, with a networking and recruitment tool. The new details come as an update to a complaint handed to the Securities and Exchange Commission that the National Whistleblower Centre intends to file one of these days.

    The update obtained by AP identifies almost 200 auto-generated pages - aimed at businesses, schools, etc. - that directly reference Daesh, while others represent al-Qaeda and other known terrorist groups. The filing also indicated that users’ pages promoting extremist groups are easy to find with simple searches using their names: for instance, the accusers uncovered one page for "Mohammed Atta", a hijacker in the 11 September attacks. The bio lists the user’s employer as "al-Qaeda" and education as "University Master Bin Laden" and "School Terrorist Afghanistan".

    Responding to the matter, a Facebook spokesperson told AP that their priority is "detecting and removing content posted by people that violates our policy against dangerous individuals and organisations to stay ahead of bad actors". He drew a line with auto-generated pages arguing they are not like "normal Facebook pages as people cannot comment or post on them", stressing they remain "vigilant" in their effort to try to catch every one that is in violation of their policies.

    Facebook has been recently working to limit the spread of extremist material on its server, albeit with dubious success.

    In March, it expanded the definition of banned content to also include  that Facebook deemed as US white nationalist and white separatist information as well as that from international extremist groups. It also expanded the notion of "terrorism" including not only acts of violence as such, but also attempts at them.

    Facebook shortly thereafter reported banning what they called 200 white supremacist organisations and 26 million pieces of content related to Daesh and al-Qaeda. There is a a loophole, however, the new report suggested, meaning bulks of prohibited content could be auto-generated.

    The issue was notably brought to light in the initial SEC complaint filed by the centre’s executive director, John Kostyack, with the latter accusing the social media giant of playing up its success in stemming extremist content.

    Facebook’s reputation has been mired in scandal of late primarily due to a string of data privacy issues, with the latter emerging after sensitive information on sexual experiences and related matters had been found ending up in the company’s hands. In a much more reported case, the social media platform recently okayed a staggering $5 billion settlement for violations of user privacy. The financial settlement is thought to be directly linked to the much-covered Cambridge Analytica skirmish, when the latter gathered the records of thousands of Facebook users in a bid to allegedly use them to sway votes in the 2016 presidential vote.

    Related:

    Facebook Calls Simonyan's Account Suspension Mistake, Issues Apology
    India Dismisses Facebook's Alternative Options on Absolute WhatsApp Traceability
    ‘Supreme Court’: Facebook Unveils Plan for Oversight Board to Moderate Content and Set Precedents
    Tags:
    scandal, privacy, technology, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First frost near the Titovka river in Murmansk region.
    The Beauty of Nature Above the Arctic Circle: Autumn Landscapes in Russia's Far North
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse