Register
07:17 GMT +318 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A 3D plastic representation of the Facebook logo is seen in this illustration in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina

    ‘Supreme Court’: Facebook Unveils Plan for Oversight Board to Moderate Content and Set Precedents

    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Facebook has unveiled its plan to create an independent "oversight" board, dubbed the “Facebook supreme court,” to make decisions over how the network is moderated and what content is allowed on the platform.

    The firm insisted that the panel, which will hear its first "cases" in 2020, will have the power to override decisions it makes over contentious material and influence new policy. The panel will eventually comprise 40 people around the world but will be smaller at first, with no fewer than 11 part-time members.

    Facebook outlined how the board would operate in a charter published on Tuesday. The goals of the panel, as stated by Facebook, are to: "Provide oversight of Facebook's content decisions," “Reverse Facebook's decisions when necessary," and "Be an independent authority outside of Facebook.” However, Facebook will control which cases are submitted to the board, and the panel members will decide which of those cases to take on, raising questions about potential censorship in deciding which cases may even make it to the board.

    Facebook anticipated that the board would only consider "dozens" of cases a year, focusing on those where a clear decision would be in "the greatest public benefit." Users affected will be allowed to state their case in a written statement, but Facebook said it anticipated some board members may wish to speak to users "face-to-face."

    "The board's decision will be binding, even if I or anyone at Facebook disagrees with it," Zuckerberg said. "The board will use our values to inform its decisions and explain its reasoning openly and in a way that protects people's privacy."

    Experts have questioned the board's independence, as well as the motivation behind the move.

    "Facebook does not have a court," said Bernie Hogan, a senior research fellow at the Oxford Internet Institute. "The only vote that really counts is the majority shareholder, Mark Zuckerberg."

    "Facebook's 'supreme court' invokes all the pomp and circumstance of actual judicial practise without any of the responsibility to citizens," he added.

    The board will be paid via a trust set up and funded by Facebook upfront, raising questions whether the “judges” on the panel will be able to act independently.  Facebook said the trust would be opened up for other networks to join - and fund - in future. The media giant also insisted it is “committed to selecting a diverse and qualified group,” with current or former Facebook employees or their spouses, current government officials or lobbyists, high-ranking officials within political parties, or significant shareholders of Facebook all restricted from joining the board. 

    The decision comes amid multiple controversies over Facebook’s moderation processes. In a recent example, an anti-abortion video claimed to contain inaccuracies by an independent fact-checking group contracted by Facebook, was removed - only to be reinstated after four Republican senators complained about the ban to Zuckerberg personally, accusing the platform of having a bias against conservative views.

    "This panel is seen as an attempt to do something, but it appears to be just short of having enough teeth to make a difference," Hogan told the BBC. "It is a way to tell critics 'lay off, we are doing all it can'. Such a panel, while admirable, is no match for some well-organized trolls or broad systemic issues."

    Related:

    India Dismisses Facebook's Alternative Options on Absolute WhatsApp Traceability
    Sputnik Editor-in-Chief Denounces Censorship as Her Facebook Account Banned
    Trump’s ‘Biden on Record’ GIF Leaves Facebook Users Laughing to Tears
    EU Should Not Welcome Facebook's Libra Digital Currency - French Finance Minister
    Facebook Calls Simonyan's Account Suspension Mistake, Issues Apology
    Tags:
    board, media censorship, censorship, Facebook scandal, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    First frost near the Titovka river in Murmansk region.
    The Beauty of Nature Above the Arctic Circle: Autumn Landscapes in Russia's Far North
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse