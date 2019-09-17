Register
13:03 GMT +317 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Andromeda's pulsing neutron star

    'Too Big to Exist': Neutron Star ‘Teetering on the Edge of Existence’ Detected in New Research

    © Photo : ESA/Herschel/PACS/SPIRE/J. Fritz
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by
    0 20
    Subscribe

    Science has been studying neutron stars for many years, yet a lot of the mystery still surrounds their interior processes, as recent research brings us closer to finding out at what point these unique objects collapse into black holes.

    A team of astronomers have discovered a massive neutron star - a rapidly spinning pulsar - approximately 4,600 light-years from Earth that is balancing on the theoretical maximum mass possible for this unique celestial object.

    The scientists, members of the NANOGrav Physics Frontiers Center, used the National Science Foundation’s Green Bank Telescope (GBT) to discover that the pulsar, named J0740+6620, is the most massive neutron star ever measured, packing a mass that is 2.17 times larger than that of our Sun into a sphere that is only 30 km (18.64 miles) across.

    The Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Radio Telescope (GBT)
    © Photo: NRAO/AUI
    The Robert C. Byrd Green Bank Radio Telescope (GBT)

    This approaches the limits of how massive and compact an object can be without crushing itself into a black hole.

    “Neutron stars are as mysterious as they are fascinating,” said Thankful Cromartie, the principal author on a paper accepted for publication in Nature Astronomy.

    “These city-sized objects are so massive that their interiors take on weird properties. Finding the maximum mass that physics and nature will allow can teach us a great deal about this otherwise inaccessible realm in astrophysics,” said Cromartie, a graduate student at the University of Virginia and pre-doctoral fellow at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory in Virginia.

    A neutron star is a collapsed core of a colossal star, which usually has a total mass of 10 to 29 solar masses before collapsing.

    Despite their mass, neutron stars are incredibly small when it comes to their physical size, typically with a radius of about 10 kilometers, thus rendering them potentially the densest type of star in the universe.

    Astrophysicists were able to determine some of the characteristics of a binary pulsar system
    © AP Photo / NASA, JPL-Caltech
    A pulsar

    Although scientists have been researching these unique objects for many years, for the most part they have remained shrouded in mystery, especially regarding the question at what point gravity wins over matter and forms a black hole.

    The discovered that a binary system, which is almost edge-on in relation to Earth, can help astronomers calculate the mass of the two stars.

    As the pulsar passes behind its white dwarf partner, there is a subtle delay in the arrival time of the signals –known as the "Shapiro time delay."


    This is a classic test of general relativity.

    “Neutron stars have this tipping point where their interior densities get so extreme that the force of gravity overwhelms even the ability of neutrons to resist further collapse. Each “most massive” neutron star we find brings us closer to identifying that tipping point and helping us to understand the physics of matter at these mindboggling densities,” said Scott Ransom, an astronomer at NRAO and coauthor on the paper.

     

    Related:

    Researcher Reveals Strikingly Unusual Feature of ‘Alien Signals'
    Israel to Launch New-Gen Micro-Satellite to Study Hidden Corners of Universe
    'Kilonova': Scientists Discover 'Golden Glow' in Space Caused by Massive Stellar Collision
    Millions of Black Holes Zooming Through Milky Way Like Bullets, Astronomers Say
    Chinese Telescope Detects More Than 100 Fast Radio Bursts 3 Billion Light-Years From Earth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls wearing ballroom dresses at Southern Cultures in the Adler district of Sochi.
    Tenderness and Courage: Russian Cities With Most Beautiful Girls
    Blame It On The Bulb
    Blame It On The Bulb
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse