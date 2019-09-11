Register
15:28 GMT +311 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Hiding

    Online Grooming Soars by Third in UK as Paedophiles Increasingly Turn to Instagram - Report

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    Overall in the last two years, Facebook-owned apps – including Facebook, Messenger, Instagram, WhatsApp - and Snapchat were used in over 70 percent of instances where police recorded the communication method. Instagram accounted for over a quarter of cases.

    Sexual grooming crimes have soared by a third in a year in the UK, with paedophiles increasingly exploiting Instagram to target children as young as 11, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children has announced.

    Figures released to the charity under Freedom of Information laws show in the year to April 2019 there were 4,373 offences recorded of adult sexual communication with a child – which became a criminal office April 2017 – compared with 3,217 the previous year.

    The data, obtained from 43 police forces across England and Wales, also revealed that when age was recorded, one in five victims were aged just 11 or younger. 

    In one case of Instagram grooming, 12-year-old Freya (a pseudonym was staying at a friend’s house when a stranger bombarded her Instagram account with sexual messages and videos.

    ​“She was quiet and seemed on edge when she came home the next day. I noticed her shaking and knew there was something wrong so encouraged her to tell me what the problem was. When she showed me the messages, I just felt sick. It was such a violation and he was so persistent. He knew she was 12, but he kept bombarding her with texts and explicit videos and images. Freya didn’t even understand what she was looking at. There were pages and pages of messages, he just didn’t give up,” Freya’s mother told the NSPCC.

    “It’s clearer than ever government has no time to lose in getting tough on these tech firms. Despite the huge amount of pressure social networks have come under to put basic protections in place, children are being groomed and abused on their platforms every single day. These figures are yet more evidence that social networks simply won’t act unless they are forced to by law. The government needs to stand firm and bring in regulation without delay,” Peter Wanless, NSPCC chief executive, said.

    The charity is now calling on Boris Johnson’s administration to urgently draft an ‘Online Harms Bill’, which would introduce independent regulation of social networks and tough sanctions should they fail to keep children safe on their platforms.

    “Grooming children online is a sickening crime and the government is committed to stamping it out. We have taken strong action to tackle this vile abuse, from developing AI tools to identify and block grooming conversations to our Online Harms white paper, which will place a legal duty of care on social media companies to protect their users,” a government spokesperson said.

     

    Related:

    Finland Deems Non-Consensual Sex to be Rape Amid Migrant Grooming Gang Scandal
    Instagram Breeding Ground for Targetted Child Sex Abuse, Grooming - New Figures
    Charities Slam Tommy Robinson's Offer to Donate MEP Salary to Grooming Victims
    Swedish Gay Pride Boss, Foreign Ministry Official Allegedly Groom 'Teenage Boy'
    Tags:
    grooming, sexual abuse, Independent Inquiry into Child Sexual Abuse (IICSA), child sexual abuse, child sex doll
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse