Register
02:14 GMT +311 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Japan's H-2A rocket, carrying a Himawari-9 weather satellite, is launched at the Tanegashima Space Center in Tanegashima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture on November 2, 2016

    Launchpad Fire at Tanegashima Space Centre Scrubs Kounotori 8 Launch - Reports

    © AFP 2019 / JIJI PRESS
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 73
    Subscribe

    The launch of a Japanese H-IIB rocket with a Kounotori 8 cargo spacecraft aboard carrying experimental equipment, new reservoirs for water storage and NASA-designed oxygen recharge systems to the International Space Station (ISS) has been scrubbed after a fire erupted on the launch platform, according to media reports.

    The launch of the Mitsubishi Heavy Industries H-IIB rocket was scheduled at the Tanegashima Space Centre in the Kagoshima prefecture. The Kounotori 8 spacecraft, also known as HTV-8, carrying over 4 tons of supplies was slated to reach the ISS for 14 September.

    A spokesman for Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ray Iechika Takaku, told a news conference after the failed launch that the company has never seen a launchpad fire during an H-IIB launch, adding that the blaze began after fueling for the launch was completed, according to Space.com.

    The fire reportedly burned for about two hours before being extinguished and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire, and whether it caused any damage to the H-IIB rocket, has yet to be determined, according to Space.com.

    The last HTV-type spacecraft was sent into space in September 2018. To date, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has reportedly launched seven HTV missions since 2009. The latest launch would have lifted off on the 10th anniversary of the first HTV flight.

    The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has become an important player in space exploration, making significant contributions to the orbital research platform, including regular cargo flights by Kounotori unmanned transfer vehicles.

    Related:

    Japan to Create Space, Cyberdefense Units, Boost AI Use - Defense Plan
    Indian Space Agency to Set Up Ground Stations in Russia, Japan and France
    Japan to Create Military Space Unit to Catch Up With Rivals - Reports
    US Firm Suspends Component Supplying to Russia's Space Research Program, Japan Steps In
    Tags:
    fire, International Space Station, Kounotori 8, Japan's Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), Japan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse