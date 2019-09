A Japanese H-IIB rocket with a Kounotori 8 cargo spacecraft aboard is carrying experimental equipment, new reservoirs for water storage and NASA-designed oxygen recharge systems to the International Space Station (ISS).

The rocket launch was carried out at the Tanegashima Space Centre in the Kagoshima prefecture. The spacecraft is scheduled to reach the ISS on 14 September.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) has become an important player in space exploration, making significant contributions to the orbital research platform, including regular cargo flights by Kounotori unmanned transfer vehicles.

