Register
13:57 GMT +311 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Scientists Create World’s First Open Source Tool for 3D Analysis of Advanced Biomaterials

    Fayette A Reynolds M.S. / Berkshire Community College Bioscience Image Library
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe

    The free tool is expected to prove highly useful to scientists around the world engaged in tissue regeneration therapeutics.

    Materials scientists and programmers from the Tomsk Polytechnic University in Russia and Germany's Karlsuhe Institute of Technology have created the world’s first open source software for the 2D and 3D visualization and analysis of biomaterials used for research into tissue regeneration.

    Researchers say their program, known as ‘Quanfima’ (‘Quantitative Analysis of Fibrous Materials), is free, easy to use, and competitive with commercial applications in the field.

    Programming work for the tool was carried out by researchers at the Karlsuhe Institute of Technology, including Roman Shkarin and his colleagues from the institute’s Laboratory for Applications of Synchronotron Radiation.

    The institute’s colleagues from Tomsk Polytechnic University provided the team with ‘polymer scaffolds’, the biological engineering material used in medicine for the repair or replacement of damaged tissues or organs. The materials, containing various fibrous structures and additives, are typically placed in damaged areas, such as fractures, to serve as the basis on which new cells can grow to engage in healing.

    Dr. Roman Surmenev, an associate professor from the Tomsk Polytechnic University and coauthor of a research paper on the new program, explained that the need to create a tool like Quanfima came about due to the “lack of a free-to-use product which allows for the analysis of tissue fibers in three-dimensional space.”

    Surmenev explained that although “a number of foreign scientific groups have created commercial products whose functionality is similar to our program, they are not in the public domain.”

    According to the professor, while tools already exist for the visualization of scaffold analysis, the creation of 3D models to simulate them has been a challenge for scientists, given the tissue fibers’ varying sizes (from micro to nanoscale) and their diverse composition. These issues have slowed the  introduction of polymer scaffolds into biomedicine. The creation of a free program to analyse these structures is expected to accelerate this process.

    “Our program facilitates the three-dimensional visualization and statistical analysis of fibrous biomaterials, and has a convenient and simple interface. Quanfima is also capable of performing both 2D and 3D data analysis, which compares favourably against its analogues,” Surmenev added.

    Scientists have already tested the software on a variety of X-ray tomography data.

    “The results have shown that the software we’ve created can help other scientists conducting similar studies in the analysis of the fibrous structure of any polymer scaffolds, including hybrid ones,” Surmenev emphasised.

    The Quanfima software package can be found here, and is free to download. Developers plan to continue improving the software and its functionality in the future.

    Related:

    Russian Scientists Find Way to Dramatically Improve Ecological Situation Around Coal Mines
    Russian Scientists Work on Creating Molecular-Sized Microchip Elements
    Get Out of My Body: Russian Scientists Discover Safer Way to Remove Drugs From Organism
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    War Hawk Takes Flight
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse