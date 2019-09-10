Register
18:09 GMT +310 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Female expression

    Facebook May Now Know When Users Last Had Sex, Spawning Fresh Data Privacy Row

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe

    Highly sensitive information has been found ending up in Facebook’s hands, as at least two smartphone applications have used Facebook analytics and app monetisation software to transmit information even before a data privacy agreement has had time to pop up on user displays.

    Although menstrual-tracking apps widely used by women across the world are thought to keep the data entered safe and confidential, this appears to not quite be the case with at least two applications of the kind, Maya and MIA Fem.

    According to Britain-based privacy watchdog Privacy International, in a number of cases, personal details self-recorded by users in the app contained information on when they last had sex, the type of contraception used, etc. The watchdog went on to say that the deeply intimate details were then shared with Facebook using the Software Development Kit – a product that allows developers to create apps for certain operating systems, track analytics, as well as monetise apps, while concerns are mounting that advertisers and insurers are targeting certain social categories and potentially using data to discriminate against some of them.

    As flagged by Privacy International, both Maya and MIA started sharing data with Facebook the moment the user installed the app on their phone and opened it, before a user even had time to see the privacy policy details.

    However, a Facebook spokesman struck back, saying that advertisers didn’t have access to the sensitive health information shared by these apps. The social media giant “does not leverage information gleaned from people's activity across other apps or websites" when advertisers choose target users by interest.

    Earlier, several pregnancy-tracking apps found themselves in hot water over reportedly sharing health data with female employees, prompting users to give fake names and often insert inaccurate data.

    Facebook has long been in the crosshairs of watchdogs and private users due to numerous data privacy scandals that it has been embroiled in. For instance, the social media platform recently agreed to pay a staggering $5 billion due to violations of user privacy in a settlement reached with the US Federal Trade Commission in July 2019.

    The financial settlement is thought to be directly linked to the much-covered Cambridge Analytica scandal, when the latter scraped the records of hordes of Facebook users in a bid to allegedly use them to sway votes in the 2016 US presidential election.

     

     

     

     

    Related:

    Scholar: The Lack of US Presence in SE Asia in Between Big Summits is Problem
    'An Arms Race Per Se is Expensive and Stupid' – Professor
    Lion Air Reportedly Dropping Boeing Max Order, Switching to Airbus SE
    Huawei Makes Inroads to SE Asia, Ranks No 1 on Top Private Firms in China Despite US-China Trade War
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Mysterious Altai: Sneak Peek Into Life of Russia's Small Ethnicities
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse