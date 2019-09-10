'Inappropriate, Offensive Content': Google Bans Brit Cafe Owner's Ad for Traditional Faggot Dish

A British woman promoting her cafe's faggots – the traditional British pork delicacy – via Google has had a number of adverts removed as the search engine giant deemed them “offensive”.

Jo Evans-Pring, the 63-year-old owner and manager of the award-winning Fanny's Rest Stop in Newport, wished to market her business via the web for the first time, and turned to a friend for assistance. The pair set up a website and Facebook page, and began purchasing a number of ads on Google.

The owner of Fanny’s Rest Stop Cafe had a post for faggots removed from the internet after it was deemed "offensive". Jo Evans-Pring paid to advertise on Google but she got an email from them saying faggots had been removed for containing “inappropriate & offensive content”. pic.twitter.com/Goh1hnuMk6 — Jim Slater (@69mib) September 10, 2019

​Within just a few weeks, business was booming – but one day after Jo posted an advert to Google which featured a picture of faggots with peas and onion gravy, she received an email from the search engine monopole stating it’d been removed on the basis it constituted “inappropriate and offensive content”.

Evans-Pring told The Daily Mail she was “absolutely startled by what's happened” and claims 'the world's gone totally mad if people are getting worked up over that”. While initially finding the ban amusing, she’s now become infuriated by the decision.

“There comes a time where businesses need to reinvent themselves, and - after eight years of running the shop - I decided now was one of those times. I don't really associate the word 'faggots' with anything offensive, and yet someone has made a decision that's affecting my livelihood. Think of all the nasty stuff that's on the Internet, why are they wasting their time with Fanny's Rest Stop Café? What's the world coming to?” she lamented.