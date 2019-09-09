Register
16:41 GMT +309 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Saqqara pyramid of Djoser in Egypt

    Egypt Archaeologist Makes Extraordinary 'Labyrinth of Underground Tunnels' Find Near Pyramid

    CC BY-SA 3.0 / Charles J Sharp / Saqqara pyramid of Djoser in Egypt
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by Svetlana Ekimenko
    0 50

    Egypt’s city of Saqarra is best known for being home to the Pyramid of Djoser, also known as the Step Pyramid. Built in the 27th century BC, the six-tiered structure is the earliest known attempt at what the ancient civilisation eventually became best known for, with the site concealing many more mysterious finds.

    An Egypt archaeologist uncovered a “labyrinth of underground tunnels” near one of the most famous pyramid sites, in what a historian has dubbed a “sensational” find during a documentary.

    In her recent Channel 5 series “Egypt’s Great Treasures” historian Bettany Hughes revealed how an entire new city was found to be concealed beneath the sand in the city of Saqarra, famously known for its Pyramid of Djoser, also known as the Step Pyramid.

    “There’s one particular tomb here that’s hiding something really extraordinary, which, for me, beats the bizarreness of everything else. When it first came to light 150 years ago, it was a sensational find,” said the historian.

    In the middle of the 19th century, the French archaeologist Auguste Mariette came across an intriguing clue: a sphinx buried in the sand. As they started digging, the team unearthed over 100 sphinxes lined up, all leading to a certain spot.

    Dr Hughes narrated how Mariette spent months clearing the path, packing the sphinxes off to Paris and, on 12 November 1851 finally reached the mysterious subterranean entrance the sphinxes had led him to.

    Giza Pyramids & Sphinx - Egypt
    CC BY 2.0 / Sam valadi / Giza Pyramids & Sphinx - Egypt
    Giza Pyramids & Sphinx - Egypt

    Hidden inside they found a huge tomb. Hughes explained why it was central to ancient Egyptians, saying:

    “This is a palace for the dead.”

    The coffins discovered in the labyrinth were huge, made of solid granite.

    Desperate to find out what was hidden inside, the team used dynamite to open up one enormous coffin. Imagine their amazement at finally discovering the contents: a massive mummified bull.

    “They realised that the ancient Egyptians had built these huge coffins and this entire site has an underground cemetery for enormous, prized bulls," said Hughes.

    Egypt’s Saqarra is the site of the so-called Step Pyramid that dates back to the 27th century BC and is considered to be the earliest known example of what this ancient civilisation eventually became known for.

    Related:

    Dozens of 2,000-Year-Old Mummies Spotted a Stone’s Throw From World’s Oldest Pyramid
    Egypt Opens Two of Its Pyramids for Tourists for First Time Since 1965
    Sphinx of Giza Could Point the Way to Treasure of Egypt’s Great Pyramid, Historian Claims
    Tags:
    archaeologists, labyrinth, tomb, pyramids, Egypt, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse