Register
10:36 GMT +309 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Artificial intelligence

    Cyborg Magician Reveals Why Her Body is Studded With 26 Microchips and Magnets

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by Svetlana Ekimenko
    0 0 0

    A biohacker conference, “Biohack the Planet”, convened in Las Vegas from 31 August to 1 September, bringing together people in the biohacking community to provoke conversations about the future.

    Anastasia Synn, a stunt and magic performer, transhumanist and biohacker opened up on why she has injected 26 microchips and magnets into her body, speaking with STAT news at a recent biohacker conference in Las Vegas.

    Unlike many biohackers who experiment out of personal interest, Synn does it for her magic career, working as a “cyborg magician.”
    When asked what it meant to her to be described in interviews as a cyborg, she said:

    “A cyborg is anyone that wants to add technology or anything that isn’t already in their body to their body to achieve a new sense or a new ability.”

    Synn proceeded to launch into a fascinating narrative on how she uses the numerous implants:

    “I’m a magician, so I use them in my magic act. And I also use them in my day-to-day life — to unlock my door at home, or to let my cat speak. I know that sounds crazy, but my cat’s upgraded even,” said the magician.

    “The computer that I want to put my leg that we’re working on right now will actually have an NFC and Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.”

    The magician added she was regularly monitoring her health, having her liver and kidneys checked every three months.

    “The things that we’re coating my implants in are not medically sanctioned there. So we are using data sheets to make educated judgements on whether or not something should be used and following up with liver and kidney tests to make sure there’s no toxicity escaping into the body.”

    Asked if she inserted most of the implants herself, Synn responded:

    "I’ve put a little more than half of them in myself. The microchips are really easy to do. They come in a pre-sterilised assembly, you pop them in, and as long as you watch a quick five-minute YouTube video, I’m pretty sure anybody can do it. The ones that need to be scalpelled in — the larger magnets — I get my friend to do. He’s an emergency room nurse.”

    The cyborg magician also answered a frequently-asked question about what is it like going through TSA security at US airports, saying:

    “The first time I went through, I showed them my implants and I said: “Is this going to set off any detectors?” And I was really kind of proud and wanted to show them off. And I went through the magnet detector. Nothing. Then I went through the other one. Nothing. And since then even the wands haven’t been getting me when I go into shows.”

    In spring, Synn testified before the Nevada state legislature against a bill that sought to ban coercive microchipping. Along with other critics she was concerned the bill went too far, and could potentially lead to a ban on transmitting devices that a person might want to implant out of their own free will.

    “The fact is that it wasn’t just banning coercive microchipping. It originally was introduced as that bill, but then it was sneakily changed into voluntary microchipping also being banned, and considering I already have 26, I saw a problem with that,” said Synn.

    Social media had something to say about Synn’s bold experiments with bodily implants, with many expressing their fascination:

    ​Some twitter users couldn’t help joke about the airport screening issues all those inserted magnets must entail:

    ​There were those that didn’t see the point of such experiments:

    ​Anastasia Synn is a stunt & magic performer, transhumanist and biohacker. More recently, she has been working on innovated uses of biohacking in magic and stunt performance to advance her professed transhumanist goals.
    A self-proclaimed wearables addict, she claims to be working towards a future when we become one with our wearables.

    Related:

    First Robot Visa Granted as AI Cyborg 'Sophia' Meets Azerbaijan President
    Cyborgs for God: New Robot in Kyoto Will Offer Buddhist Wisdom in Plain Terms
    China Moves One Step Closer to Cyborg Future With New Mind-Reading Chip
    Cyborgs Will Rule Earth by End of the Century, But Won’t Destroy All Humans - Scientist
    Tags:
    computers, magnets, biohacking, cyborg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse