Netizens Spot Track-Ready Teslas Around Nürburgring as Company Confirms Lap Run Amid Porsche Beef

Tesla’s Model S of choice for its Nürburgring lap might already be in Germany, preparing for an upcoming lap test run, as the company confirmed they have reserved a track amid Elon Musk’s challenge against Porsche's new electric car, the Taycan Turbo S.

While a Nürburgring insider told Road & Track on Friday that Tesla has a car leaving California headed for the German track, on Sunday people around Nürburgring started to notice Tesla Model S cars – equipped with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 R tires, which are definitely not the standard equipment. One of the Model S cars was found at the ring with EU plates.

Another one, with US plates, was spotted being transported by a truck that seemed to be heading towards the iconic racetrack. TeslaRati reports that it was also equipped with Michelin Sport Pilot Cup 2 R racing tires, which are optimized for track use. Tire review site TireBuyer describes the Michelin’s Pilot Cup 2 R as a “semi-slick tire developed to beat track records.”

Meanwhile, when asked whether Musk had booked a spot at the track, Tesla spokesperson explained in a statement that the electric car maker will simply be part of the coming week’s Industry Pool testing at the track.

“Tesla is excited to be a part of the Industry Pool testing community next week at the Nürburgring. Our participation is confirmed and contracted by the Nürburgring,” the spokesperson told Road & Track in a statement.

The automaker declined to answer any further questions about what vehicle(s) it will test at the Nürburgring, whether they will be modified, or who will be driving. Lap timing is prohibited during Industry Pool sessions - so Tesla won't be able to set the lap time record.

Musk challenged Porsche for a race on Friday while roasting the German company’s latest electric car, the Taycan Turbo S. The rivalry drew the attention of netizens and race-lovers worldwide, including former Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg, who even volunteered to be the electric car maker’s test driver.