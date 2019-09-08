Register
15:52 GMT +308 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    image from NASA Mars rover Opportunity of the Martian surface (NASA)

    'Martian CSI' Sheds Light on How Asteroid Impacts Generated Running Water Under Red Planet

    © NASA . NASA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    by Svetlana Ekimenko
    0 20

    Volcanic Martian meteorites known as "nakhlites owe their name to El Nakhla in Egypt, where they first landed on Earth in 1911. Although they hold traces of impact of liquid water on the Martian surface the process which generated the fluids has been a mystery.

    A recent study entailing modern analysis of Martian meteorites has revealed stunning new details about how asteroid impacts facilitate the generation of temporary running water sources on the red planet.

    A paper titled "Boom boom pow: shock-facilitated aqueous alteration and evidence for two shock events in the Martian nakhlite meteorites," published in Science Advances, outlines how the research helps narrow down the potential location of the impact crater on the Martian surface that blasted some of those Martian rocks into space millions of years ago.

    The findings of the study, funded by the Science and Technology Facilities Council (STFC) are the result of what is referred to as a "Martian CSI'.

    It uses sophisticated techniques to reconstruct major events that impacted the rock since it was formed on Mars around 1.4 billion years ago.

    The University of Glasgow planetary scientists and colleagues from Leeds, Italy, Australia and Sweden resorted to a technique known as electron backscatter diffraction to examine slices of two different Martian meteorites known as "nakhlites."

    These are group of volcanic Martian meteorites named after El Nakhla in Egypt, where the first of them fell to Earth in 1911. The rocks have preserved evidence of liquid water leaving its trace on the Martian surface approximately 633 million years ago.

    The process that originally generated these fluids has been shrouded in mystery up until now.

    This image was taken by Navcam: Right B (NAV_RIGHT_B) onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 2438 (2019-06-16 03:53:59 UTC).
    © NASA. JPL-Caltech
    This image was taken by Navcam: Right B (NAV_RIGHT_B) onboard NASA's Mars rover Curiosity on Sol 2438 (2019-06-16 03:53:59 UTC).

    Dr. Luke Daly, Research Associate in Solar System Science at the University of Glasgow's School of Geographical and Earth Sciences and lead author of the study, said:

    "By applying this electron backscatter diffraction technique, we've been able to look very closely at the orientation and deformation of minerals across the whole area of these samples of Martian rock to look for patterns.”

    According to the scientist, the pattern of deformation in the minerals matched the distribution of weathering veins that formed from the Martian fluids, offering exciting data about two big events from the history of those rocks.

    The first is that about 633 million years ago they were hit by an asteroid that deformed them into part of an impact crater.

    Crater which recently appeared on the surface of Mars
    © NASA . JPL/University of Arizona
    Crater which recently appeared on the surface of Mars

    "This impact was big enough and hot enough to melt the ice under the Martian surface and send it rushing through newly-formed cracks in the rock—effectively forming a temporary hydrothermal system below the surface of Mars, which altered the composition of the minerals in the rocks, close to these cracks. It suggests an asteroid impact was the mystery mechanism for generating liquid water in the nakhlites long after the volcano that formed them on Mars had become extinct," said the scientist.

    The second important discovery gleaned from the study is that the rocks must have been hit twice, with the impact about 11 million years ago blasting them off the surface of the planet towards Earth.

    The study provides new insight into the formation of the Martian landscape and offers clues which could help pinpoint exactly where on Mars the nakhlites originated.

    "It's a piece of interplanetary detective work which is still ongoing but we're keen to crack the case," added Daly.

    Related:

    UFO Hunter Claims He Spotted Mysterious Ancient Egyptian Sarcophagus on Mars
    NASA's Portable Trash Bin-Sized Nuclear Reactor for Mars Settlement to Be Ready by 2022
    Researchers Warn Mars Travellers May Suffer Brain Damage, but NASA’s Top Doctor Downplays Concerns
    New Study of Mars Climate Boosts Scientists' Hopes of Finding Alien Life on Red Planet
    Tags:
    meteorite, red planet, Mars, Mars, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Girls at the MAKS-2019 international aviation and space show in Zhukovsky outside Moscow
    This Week in Pictures: 31 August - 6 September
    Sharpie Decree
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse