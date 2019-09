Soon after landing, the moon lander Vikram should deploy three science instruments and a moon rover.

On Monday, the Indian Space Research Organisation carried out an operation of delinking the lander called Vikram and the Orbiter.

The lander was put on a separate, circular path identical to the Orbiter passing over the lunar poles at a distance of roughly 100 kilometres from its surface.

After the landing, India would become the fourth nation to land on the moon, following Russia, the United States and China.