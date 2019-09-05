China's Huawei Offers to Make Its Source Code Available to Japanese Government - Reports

According to the NHK broadcaster, Suga has confirmed that Huawei made a proposal to share its source code but noted that the government did not plan to accept it since it has no established practice of examining the source codes of products of any particular market at the moment.

The report comes after Huawei Senior Vice President John Suffolk confirmed on 3 September that the company was ready to make its source code available to the government of Japan if that was what it would take to validate the company's compliance with security requirements.

Several countries have accused Huawei of being sponsored by the Chinese government and spying on its behalf through its devices. Last year, Australia, Japan, New Zealand and the United States banned the company from participating in government contracts due to security concerns. Huawei has refuted the accusations.

Huawei has already provided its source code to the United Kingdom, Canada and Germany. The source code of a tech product is the computer programming language used in the core of the unit to make it functional and manufacturers normally prefer to keep the code secret due to fears that it might be stolen by competitors.