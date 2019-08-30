Cutting-Edge Chinese Satellite Malfunctions After Launch - Reports

The satellite was launched on 19 August from the Xichang Space Centre aboard a Long March 3B rocket. It is the first satellite based on an enhanced version of the Chinese DFH-4 satellite platform.
The ChinaSat-18 allegedly experienced a solar array deployment failure, but this information has not been confirmed by satellite owner China Satcom.
According to the publication, the satellite is insured for $250 million. China Satcom has not yet filed a claim.
ChinaSat-18 is reportedly civilian telecommunications satellite, which was designed to provide broadcasting and communications services to China. ChinaSat-18 is reportedly equipped with high-end hardware to provide a range of broadcasting, communications services and internet applications across a lifetime of 15 years or more.
The Xinhua news agency reported earlier that the satellite had experienced abnormalities, and space engineers are investigating the cause.
