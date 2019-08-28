Register
18:39 GMT +328 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The newly-launched EHang 184 AAV (Autonomous Aerial Vehicle) that can autonomously fly a human passenger, programmed with an app, is displayed at the CES 2016 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas, Nevada on January 7, 2016

    China First Country to Test Regular Unpiloted Passenger Drone Flights - Report

    © AFP 2019 / DAVID MCNEW
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 60

    Chinese startup company Ehang has long been pushing a world full of low-altitude aviation transportation that is fast and environmentally friendly, with China soon to become the first country where this vision will be tested.

    Chinese autonomous aerial vehicle technology company Ehang confirmed on Wednesday, 28 August to CNBC that its unmanned drones would soon be flying around the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou as a part of its pilot city project.

    Guangzhou will be the first city in the world where three or four regular flight routes will be set up for autonomous air vehicles that would carry passengers with no pilots involved. This development would potentially take place in 2019 or the next year, Ehang’s co-founder Derrick Xiong announced.

    “We have seen so many positive changes in the past several years,”- Xiong said in an interview to CNBC. - “When we started in 2016 nobody even knew what this was all about. Earlier this year, we received official approval from the China Civil Aviation Administration, basically allowing us to launch this pilot programme as part of our cooperation to build up the standard.”

    He also said the company would be working with Chinese authorities to help the Guangzhou government set up all the necessary legal regulations to accommodate the new technology and install infrastructure such as take-off and landing pads.

    Guangzhou authorities will also set up a command-and-control centre so that the numerous autonomous aerial vehicles (AAVs) flying around the city will provide passenger services in a safe, efficient and environmentally-friendly manner.

    Although it might be challenging to convince passengers to use the autonomous flying vehicles at first, Ehang’s developers insist that they are confident in their safety standards, with over 2,000 test flights already conducted by the company in various weather conditions, inside and outside China.

    “So we are confident in its safety as the original design of this aircraft is safer than most traditional aircraft. We have 16 propellers, 16 motors and a super-efficient safety power redundancy system; meaning even if you lost one or even several motors you’re still fine,” Darrick Xiong said.

    “Secondly, we have been working on this for many many years, and we have enough testing data to prove this is a safe technology,” he added.

    The company announced on 20 August that it became the first technology platform company to receive a certificate for unmanned aircraft system safety level II issued by the Chinese Academy of Civil Aviation Science and Technology.

    Other airspace strongholds such as Airbus and Boeing have also been pursuing autonomous drone tests for some time, but they were not as successful as Ehang in launching a city mobility program based on fully autonomous aircraft yet.

    “We are very excited about exploring the various meaningful ways in which AAVs can solve some of the issues our congested cities face,”- said EHang’s founder, chairman and CEO Hu Huazhi, -“We are in conversations with other cities, not just in China, to develop safe, efficient and affordable autonomous air transportation.”

    The price for an unpiloted vehicle trip around Guangzhou has not yet been discussed.

     

    Tags:
    autonomous vehicles, drone, Unmanned Aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicle, Guangzhou, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Women in bikinis sunbathing (Australian photographer Julia Coddington)
    Aesthetics of Ordinary Life: Winners of 2019 London Street Photography Festival
    Trump denies it, but there are credible reports that, when briefed on this year's hurricane season, he asked advisers whether it would be feasible to treat them like he was in a Michael Bay movie, and blow them up with nuclear bombs.
    Nuclear Hurricane
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse