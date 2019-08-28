Register
    Porn Site Pairs Viewers With X-Rated Actors Deemed Their Astrological Matches

    A porn website has developed a special tool that will help improve the quality of the content you're searching for based on your zodiac sign - and here's how.

    For all those who believe that the fault is in the stars, an X-rated website, YouPorn, has added a new feature that weeds out porn searches by horoscope.

    The so-called astrology wheel, developed together with Dossé-Via Trenou-Wells, a West African and French astrologer, allows users to match with porn stars based on their zodiac sign and brings up results of actors they are most compatible with.

    "Being aware of your sexual partner's birth chart and zodiac sign placements can help you better understand the way their personality works, in and out of the bedroom. It adds a new layer to sex, helping you get each other's kinks, turn-ons and turn-offs. Being able to search for adult content by zodiac signs will make the viewing experience more personally tailored and enjoyable. Viewers can envision what it'd be like to have sex with someone with whom they feel astrollogically compatible", Dossé-Via, who has been studying astrology for over 14 years, believes.

    For instance, Aquarius viewers are likely to find their perfect porn/astrological matches in Fire and Air signs, such as Saggitarius and Gemini, while Pisces pairs well with fellow water signs, such as Cancer and Scorpio.

    Zodiac
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Zodiac

    The feature comes in alongside YouPorn's astrology platform, which kicked-off in 2018, allowing users to find out how their monthly horoscope will affect their bedroom activity.

