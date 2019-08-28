Official Testing of Russia's Corsair Drone Underway - Source

ZHUKOVSKY (outside Moscow) (Sputnik) - Russia's Corsair tactical surveillance unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) is undergoing state trials, according to a source in the Roselectronics holding (Rostec subsidiary).

"Corsair’s state trials are already underway”, the source said on the sidelines of the MAKS-2019 airshow.

The multipurpose Corsair aerial drone has been designed to carry out reconnaissance, patrol, surveillance and aerial photography missions with the radius of up to 120 kilometers (about 75 miles).

The drone has a maximum speed of up to 150 kilometers per hour, and a weight of 200 kilograms (441 pounds).

In addition to military applications, it can be used to perform a variety of civilian tasks, including environmental monitoring, roads and infrastructure monitoring, forest fire-prevention, search and rescue missions.

The MAKS-2019 airshow began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is its official media partner.