Russia's Soyuz MS-14 with Humanoid Robot Making 2nd Attempt to Dock at ISS

A second attempt to dock Russia's unmanned Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft at the International Space Station (ISS), following a failed attempt on Saturday, is scheduled for 03.12 GMT on Tuesday.

The Soyuz MS-14, with humanoid robot Skybot F-850 - nicknamed FEDOR - aboard was successfully launched into space on Thursday. On Saturday, the spacecraft failed to dock at the ISS on schedule, however and began retreating from the station. Later, the spacecraft was pulled to a safe distance from the ISS.

The Soyuz MS-14 failed to dock with the ISS on Saturday due to the malfunction of a signal amplifier in the Kurs automated rendezvous system for the Poisk module's docking port.

Before the flight to the ISS, FEDOR changed its name to Skybot F-850 and received a 'voice' for communication with cosmonauts. In addition, the robot initiated a Twitter account.

Follow Sputnik's live feed to find out more.