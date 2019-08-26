Register
00:02 GMT +327 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Chemistry Laboratory

    Tada, It’s Gone! Self-Destructing Military Polymer Disintegrates in Daylight

    CC BY 2.0 / U.S. Army CCDC
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    A newly-developed material can be used to create parachutes, delivery vehicles and electronic sensors that disintegrate after their mission is complete. Scientists claim that the material disintegrates completely, leaving no trace.

    A group of scientists from the Georgia Institute of Technology have developed a polymer that self destructs in daylight, according to a  Science Daily report published Monday. However, unlike previous consumer-grade biodegradable plastics, it does not take years to disappear: instead, it vanishes in a matter of hours.

    A video posted online by the American Chemical Society details that the new material completely liquefies under sunlight. The material is slated for presentation at the American Chemical Society (ACS) Fall 2019 National Meeting & Exposition on Monday.

    According to scientists led by Paul Kohl, Ph. D, the material’s remarkable properties are a result of the use of cyclic polymers with a low ceiling temperature. Normally, such polymers would be too unstable and break apart quickly due to structural imperfections. However, the team developed a manufacturing process that provides flawless molecules that remain stable. 

    Many polymers with high ceiling temperature remain stable even when heated above the ceiling temperature, due to thousands of links between monomers in the molecule. By contrast, should even one bond in a cyclic molecule be disrupted, the entire molecule breaks down, Science Daily explains.

    To trigger the disintegration process, a special light-absorbing chemical is added to the mix. Depending on the intended use, the chemical can be ultraviolet-sensitive only, or, vice versa, react to the spectrum of indoor light. 

    "This polymer disappears in an instant when you push a button to trigger an internal mechanism or the sun hits it,” Kohl explains. "We have polymers designed for applications in which you come in the room, you turn the light on, and the thing disappears.”

    Additional additives can stall decomposition for an intended amount of time, allowing the material to stay under sunlight.

    "You would keep it in the dark until you were going to use it, but then you would deploy it during the day, and you would have three hours before it decomposes,” Kohl says.

    According to researchers, the material was initially developed for the military, who seek to deploy electronic sensors and delivery vehicles behind enemy lines while not having to bother with removing them afterwards. Once the material liquefies, it leaves no trace of its presence, the scientists claim, adding that the material has already been incorporated into military devices. Possible applications include a solid glider vehicle and a soft nylon-like parachute.

    Scientists eye peaceful applications as well, such as environmental monitoring sensors that can be deployed without the need to worry about littering, Science Daily says.

    Related:

    What Lies Beneath: Scientists Discover Enigmatic 'Mass of Material' Buried Under Moon's Surface
    Writer Claims UK Prince Harry Was 'Infatuated' With Jennifer Aniston, Called Her 'Princess Material'
    South Korea Provides Russia With Materials Allegedly Proving Airspace Violation - Reports
    Extraterrestrial Material Discovered in Radioactive Snow From Antarctica
    US to Greece: Aid Given to Iranian Tanker May be Viewed as Material Support to Terrorist Group
    Tags:
    plastic, polymers, material
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Exotic Magnificence: Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai
    A Friend in Need is a Friend Indeed
    A Friend in Need is a Friend Indeed
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse