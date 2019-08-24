Soyuz MS-14 Docking Failure Poses No Threat to ISS Crew's Safety - Russia's Roscosmos

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The situation with the failed docking of the Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft poses no threat to the safety of the International Space Station (ISS)’s crew, Russia’s State Space Corporation Roscosmos said on Saturday.

"The Soyuz MS-14 is at a distance from the ISS. Docking is planned for a backup date. There is no threat to the safety of the station and its crew," Roscosmos said.

Earlier in the day, the Soyuz MS-14 failed to dock at the ISS on schedule and started retreating from the station. Later, the spacecraft was pulled to a safe distance from the ISS. In the wake of the incident, the docking was delayed until Monday, according to the Mission Control Center.

Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin, meanwhile, arrived at the Mission Control Center to take part in the meeting of a state commission that had been called over the incident.