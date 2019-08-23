Register
19:33 GMT +323 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Asteroids

    Rock Star Astrophysicist Reveals Plan to Protect Earth From Asteroid Bigger Than 'Great Pyramid'

    © Photo : Pixabay
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The upcoming space mission may yield results crucial for saving our planet, allowing Earth to be ready if a wayward asteroid ever poses a real threat to it, says Brian May.

    As massive asteroids passing through space in the relative vicinity of Earth continue to stoke fears that one of the rocks could collide with our planet, Brian May, astrophysicist and Queen’s lead guitarist, explained how NASA and the ESA are preparing to address this so far hypothetical threat.

    As May explained in a video uploaded on YouTube, the space agencies are going to test their hypothetical ability to deflect asteroids on Didymos 65803, a potentially hazardous 775-metre asteroid orbited by a 160-metre moon, which he described as "a mountain in the sky with another rock about the size of the Great Pyramid swinging around it."

    "And just the seemingly tiny moon would be big enough to destroy a city if it were to collide with Earth. But we’re going to find out if it’s possible to deflect it. This is going to be really, really hard," May added.

    First, NASA is going to slam its Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) impactor spacecraft into the smaller asteroid at a speed of over 6 kilometers per second, May said.

    Then, the ESA component of the mission, HERA, will swoop in to map the resulting impact crater and measure the mass of the asteroid, while a pair of CubeSats will examine the space rock from an even closer distance, eventually even landing on it.

    "The scale of this experiment is huge, one day these results could be crucial for saving our planet. HERA’s up-close observation after DART’s impact will help prove whether asteroids can be deflected, prove whether this is an effective planetary defence technique, so that if an asteroid ever poses a real threat to Earth, we’ll be ready," May added.

    Related:

    Deep Space Menace: 'Dinosaur-Killer' Asteroid Reportedly Heads Towards Earth
    Monster Asteroid Nearly Twice as Big as London's Shard Tower Heading Toward Earth – Report
    Elon Musk Brushes Off Collision Fears Over 'God of Chaos' Asteroid Set to Zip Past Earth in 2029
    Tags:
    mission, spacecraft, deflection, European Space Agency (ESA), NASA, threat, asteroids
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Denver Broncos cheerleaders perform during an NFL preseason football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, in Denver.
    This Week in Pictures: 17 - 23 August
    Former White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is joining Fox News.
    Faux News?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse