Russian Soyuz MS-14 Spacecraft With 'Skybot' on Board Launches to ISS From Baikonur (Video)

The Skybot F-850 is an anthropomorphic rescue robot, one of the latest versions of Russia's FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) robots, which was developed by the Android Technology Company as well as the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects, commissioned by Russia's EMERCOM. One of the fields of application of “Fedor” is called work in open space.
After docking, the cyber-cosmonaut will be transferred from the ship to the Russian segment of the station, where it will perform tasks under the close watch of cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov.
All comments
Show new comments (0)