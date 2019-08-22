Russian Soyuz MS-14 Spacecraft With 'Skybot' on Board Launches to ISS From Baikonur (Video)

Russia's uncrewed Soyuz MS-14 spacecraft with Skybot F-850, a humanoid robot formerly known as FEDOR, is scheduled to be launched on Thursday from the Baikonur cosmodrome to the International Space Station (ISS).

The Skybot F-850 is an anthropomorphic rescue robot, one of the latest versions of Russia's FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) robots, which was developed by the Android Technology Company as well as the Russian Foundation for Advanced Research Projects, commissioned by Russia's EMERCOM. One of the fields of application of “Fedor” is called work in open space.

© Sputnik / Alexandre Ovcharov Testing the FEDOR (Final Experimental Demonstration Object Research) antropomorphic robot for the Spasatel rescue project, at a lab of Android Technics in Magnitogorsk. (File)

After docking, the cyber-cosmonaut will be transferred from the ship to the Russian segment of the station, where it will perform tasks under the close watch of cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov.