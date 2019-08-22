Register
00:52 GMT +322 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, a man smokes an electronic cigarette in Chicago.

    'Vaping' Damages Arteries And Blood Vessels Even Without Nicotine, Study Finds

    © AP Photo/ Nam Y. Huh
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    E-cigarettes have been considered a safer alternative to smoking conventional cigarettes and have been used to 'vape' both nicotine and THC. However, their actual safety has long been met with scepticism.

    A study published on Tuesday in the medical journal Radiology has revealed that E-cigarettes may in fact damage a user’s blood vessels even after just one use.

    E-cigarettes or 'vapes' are often championed as safer alternatives to regular cigarettes, invented specifically by a Chinese pharmacist to prevent cancer and other smoking-related diseases.

    A visitor to RusskiVape, the third professional vape industry expo in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Pesnya
    A visitor to RusskiVape, the third professional vape industry expo in Moscow

    Researchers from the University of Pennsylvania oversaw 31 MRI exams on 31 healthy, non-smoking adults and measured blood flow before and after smoking an e-cigarette without nicotine.

    The subjects were aged between 18 and 35 and were asked to take 16, 3-second hits from the vaping device.

    Researchers found a change in the femoral artery, the artery which carries blood to the thigh and led, after a “single episode of vaping,” according to a press release put out by Penn Medicine.

    “To evaluate vascular reactivity, researchers constricted the vessels of the study participants’ thigh with a cuff and then measured how quickly the blood flowed after its release. Using a multi-parametric MRI procedure, researchers scanned the femoral artery and vein in the leg before and after each vaping episode to see how vascular function changed,” the publication explained

    “The endothelium, which lines the inside surface of blood vessels, is essential to proper blood circulation. Once the endothelium is damaged, arteries thicken, and blood flow to the heart and the brain can be cut off, resulting in heart attack or stroke,” the researchers added.

    On average a “34 percent reduction in the femoral artery’s dilation”, a “17.5 percent reduction in peak blood flow, a 20 percent reduction in venous oxygen, and a “25.8 percent reduction in blood acceleration after the cuff release” were discovered. 

    Alessandra Caporale, the lead author of the study, claims that the results demonstrate “significant changes” to the inner lining of blood vessels following a vaping episode.

    The researchers said that despite further study being necessary to establish the long-term negative physical effects of vaping, their findings show that e-cigarettes are “potentially much more hazardous than previously assumed.”

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating if a string of reports of lung problems reported across the country is linked to vaping.

    The federal health agency announced it’s “providing consultation” to health authorities in California, Illinois, Indiana, Minnesota, and Wisconsin “about a cluster of pulmonary illnesses linked to e-cigarette product use, or ‘vaping’ primarily among adolescents and young adults.”

    Patients all claimed to have experienced similar problems including chest pain, cough, shortness of breath, and vomiting in some cases.

    Both nicotine and THC have been found to be vaped by teens. THC is the psychoactive chemical in marijuana that produces the 'high' effect.

    A specific chemical responsible for the changes was not identified.

     

     

    Related:

    US Man Dies After Vape Pen Explodes, Severing Major Artery (PHOTO)
    'I'm Gonna Vape This B*tch': YouTuber Performs Vaping 'Belle Delphine’s Bath Water'
    US Vaping Lobby Sues Authorities in a Bid to Delay Review of E-Cigarette Standards
    94 Cases of Severe Lung Disease Are Suspected to Be Linked to Vaping Oil
    Tags:
    study, damage, blood vessels, vaping
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse