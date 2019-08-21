Register
17:18 GMT +321 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    Enthusiast Gives Netizens the Creeps With Physics-Defying Videos of Russian Cityscapes

    Dmitry Kataev / YouTube
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Until recently, photorealistic footage would take months to make and cost millions of dollars. Now, a Russian enthusiast known for his passion for mixing 3D animation of fantastical monsters and scenarios with real-life ‘everyday’ footage is working to blur the boundaries between the imaginary and reality, presumably at just a fraction of the cost.

    Dmitry Kataev, a 3D graphics enthusiast going by the YouTube handle DimanOperator, has released a new viral video of a seemingly ordinary scene in his hometown of Samara. But the clip soon turns bizarre as the marquee entrance to a Soviet-era apartment block begins rapidly ascending from its foundation, with the ‘commentator’ behind the frame quipping that this turns out to be a very “unusual house entrance.”

    First posted on YouTube last week, the video spread like wildfire on Russian social media, racking up 200k+ views, making it a candidate to join the animator’s other incredible videos in total views. One popular one, titled ‘Very pretty zoom’, features a camera operator using a fictional ‘5000x’ zoom lens to peek into a neighbouring apartment, first focusing in on a woman undressing after a shower,  but then zooming further and further still, into her sunglasses, before eventually showing the ‘cameraman’ filming through his own window.

    Other creative illusions, featuring everything from illusory household objects to an open “interdimensional portal” in his bathroom to a Spiderman-like ability to climb down walls of a multistorey building, have similarly racked up the views.

     

    Recently interviewed by Russian web portal Tjournal, Dmitry revealed that he has been interested in computer-generated graphics for over two decades, and that his passion has helped to spark a career in video advertising. As for the videos on his own channel, they are the products of his own imagination, and something that he’s really proud of, he said. “I work to implement the ideas that come to my head, no one rushes me or breathes down my neck,” the enthusiast explained.

    One of Dmitry’s first videos, featuring a creepy giant spider-like creature climbing the walls of two apartment buildings, has racked up over 3.6 million views since being uploaded in 2014. “I made the first video of the giant stickman climbing along the walls of a building purely for entertainment. It was about four in the morning, I couldn’t sleep, got up, went to the window and looked into the courtyard. The idea came into my head that at that moment, when everyone was sleeping, was when such a mysterious creature might come out,” he joked. The video became a hit, and Dmitry soon released several creepy follow-ups.

    Dmitry promises to release a new video next month, and said he also plans to release more instructional videos helping aspiring videomakers with tips. Fortunately, most of his videos feature English subtitles.

    In recent months, deepfakes, another new form of computer-assisted fakery, have been taking the internet by storm, using a machine learning algorithm to create hyper-realistic fake content, with computers trained to detect the facial expressions and mannerisms of celebrities, politicians and public figures through face-swapping technology. That technology has given rise to grave concerns over the potential to use such ‘deep fakes’ to create fake news and other malicious content, particularly as the technology becomes more and more impressive, cheaper and more difficult to detect.

    Related:

    Deepfake Video of Bill Hader Turning Into Tom Cruise and Seth Rogen Gives Netizens the Creeps
    ‘Deepfake’ Photos of Elon Musk With Female Bodies Take Russian Segment of Instagram by Storm
    Jordan Peterson Tweets Video Trashing Deepfakes as 'Threat to Western Democracies'
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse