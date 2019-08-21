Register
14:14 GMT +321 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Computer screens display the Facebook sign-in screen in this photo illustration taken in Golden, Colorado, United States July 28, 2015

    Facebook Knows What Kinds of Porn You Watch, New Tool Lets You Find Out What Else They Know

    © REUTERS / Rick Wilking
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Last month, a spokesperson for online pornography giant PornHub attempted to play down concerns over the tech giants’ tracking of users’ kinky online preferences, insisting that his company does everything they can to ensure their users’ “confidentiality and privacy” despite its liberal use of tools such as Google Analytics.

    Facebook users from Ireland, South Korea and Spain have been given access to ‘Off-Facebook Activity’, a new tool allowing users to see what kinds of information the social media giant collects about them off-site.

    The company ‘fishes’ for your browsing data via a number of tools, including ‘Facebook Pixel’, a small piece of code embedded into millions of popular website, along with the ‘Login with Facebook’ button, the ‘Like’ button, ‘Facebook comments’, and more. Along with the info collected on users while they’re on the platform itself, this data – showing everything from your political affiliation to your online shopping activity to what kinds of pornography you watch, enables Facebook to customise its ads based on these preferences. It’s estimated that up to one third of all popular websites make use of Facebook’s tracking-enabling tools.

    The company began the rollout of its ‘Off-Facebook Activity’ tool in test markets on Tuesday, over a year after Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg unveiled plans for a new tool known at the time as ‘Clear History’ to allow users to delete data the company has collected on them from other sites and apps amid fallout over vast user data breach scandals, including Cambridge Analytica, which saw the personal data of around 87 million users harvested by the analysis firm to target users with political advertising.

    Mark Zuckerberg
    CC BY 2.0 / Anthony Quintano / Mark Zuckerberg
    Mark Zuckerberg

    The ‘Off-Facebook Activity’ tool, limited to Ireland, South Korea and Spain for now but set to be unveiled in other markets over the coming months, can be found in Settings > Off-Facebook Activity, and shows you the websites which have the bits of Facebook tracking codes embedded on them, along with the ability to opt out of future off-Facebook activity tracking, and to “clear” your browsing history.

    However, Facebook’s chief privacy czar explained in a company blog post that the browsing data itself isn’t being deleted – but simply being dissociated from your account.

    Earlier this week, Facebook explained that the delays in rolling out the new feature were caused by engineers’ having to rebuild the way browsing data is indexed. Facebook spokespeople speaking to Wired admitted that the decoupling of targeted ads may harm the company’s bottom line, since it would make ads less effective.

    Last month, following the release of a new study showing tech giants including Google and Facebook were tracking users' porn website visiting habits, PornHub VP Corey Price stressed that his company "only uses Google Analytics to track activity," rather than individual users, "on its platform."

    Related:

    Facebook Secretly Transcribing Users' Voice Conversations is “Illegal” - Pundits
    Facebook Removes 5 China-Based Accounts Allegedly Focusing on Hong Kong
    Conservative Defector Sarah Wollaston Viciously Attacked by Party in Facebook Ads
    Facebook Hiring ‘Small Team of Journalists’ to Curate Its News Tab Section
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse