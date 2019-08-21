SpaceX's Tesla Roadster Makes a Full Trip Around the Sun - Report

Starman, a spacesuit-clad mannequin, who sits behind the wheel of Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, was launched on 6 February 2018 aboard the Falcon Heavy test flight from Kennedy Space Centre.

SpaceX's Starman and Elon Musk's red Tesla Roadster completed their first trip around the sun over the weekend, according to the tracking site whereisroadster.com.

It took the duo 557 days to circle the Sun. By 19 August, Starman and Tesla had spent 560 days in space, the data from the website shows.

© AFP 2019 / JIM WATSON The SpaceX Falcon Heavy launches from Pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on February 6, 2018, on its demonstration mission.

According to estimates cited by the engadget.com web site, since the Earth is currently on the opposite side of the Sun, the vehicle won't get close to its home planet until 2047.