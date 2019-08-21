Register
11:12 GMT +321 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Attendees stick notes on a Facebook logo at F8, the Facebook developer's conference, 30 April 2019, in San Jose, California.

    Facebook Hiring ‘Small Team of Journalists’ to Curate Its News Tab Section

    © AP Photo / Tony Avelar
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Relying on skilful journalists to curate what news users see has already become a trend in the tech industry; it is currently being done by Apple, Google, Twitter, LinkedIn and Snapchat.

    Facebook has confirmed that it is hiring a team of veteran journalists to help curate the News Tab section of its mobile app slated for testing later this year.

    The social media giant said that the team will deal with breaking news and top stories, but that they will not be responsible for other editing headlines and stories as well as writing content.

    Campbell Brown, Facebook’s head of news partnerships, said in a statement that the News Tab’s goal is to “provide a personalised, highly relevant experience for people”.  

    “The majority of stories people will see will appear in the tab via algorithmic selection. To start, for the Top News section of the tab, we’re pulling together a small team of journalists to ensure we’re highlighting the right stories,” she said.

    The Wall Street Journal in turn claimed that Facebook had already contacted a spate of news outlets, including The Washington Post and Bloomberg, to discuss licensing content for a whopping $3 million due to be paid annually to these publishers.

    Earlier, a whole array of major tech companies, including Apple, Google, Twitter, LinkedIn and Snapchat, moved to rely on experienced journalists in order to present the news.

    Facebook Fighting Misinformation

    As far as Facebook is concerned, the decision is thought to reflect the social media’s latest efforts to tackle the spread of misinformation on its site, including posts pertaining to the 2020 US presidential election.

    Earlier, Facebook announced that it will be ban ads that discourage people from voting before the 2020 election as well as any content that misrepresents the US Census in a way that prevents minority communities from participating in the survey, which is conducted every 10 years.

    “With both the US Census and the US presidential elections, 2020 will be [a] big year. An accurate census count is crucial to governments for functions like distributing federal funds and to businesses and researchers,” Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg wrote in a blog post, adding that it will be introducing a new policy in the fall “that protects against misinformation related to the census.”

    Related:

    Why Doesn't Facebook Stop Albanian Criminals Posting Advance Notice of Immigrant Raids?
    US Court Decision Allows Users to Sue Facebook Over Abuse of Face Recognition Technology
    Facebook Paid Contractors to Transcribe Voice Calls of Users on Its Messenger Service - Reports
    Facebook Secretly Transcribing Users' Voice Conversations is “Illegal” - Pundits
    Tags:
    partnership, content, headlines, social media, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    A Bridge to the Past: Rare Nostalgic Photos From the USSR
    Trade Troll
    Tower Troll
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse