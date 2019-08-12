Register
23:25 GMT +312 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    artist impression of the surroundings of a supermassive black hole

    ‘Unprecedented’: Supermassive Black Hole at Our Galaxy’s Center Just Flashed Like Crazy – Report

    ESO/L. Calçada
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The huge celestial body is normally relatively dim, which makes a sudden spike in its brightness an outstanding event, astronomers noted.

    Sagittarius A*, the supermassive black hole located at the center of our galaxy, recently emitted a remarkably bright flash – 75 times brighter than black hole’s normal glow, Newsweek reported Monday. 

    What makes it remarkable is that Sagittarius A* is normally relatively dim. While the black hole itself, by definition, does not emit light or detectable radiation, it is nonetheless surrounded by matter that may become excited by activity within the black hole, emitting electromagnetic waves detectable by Earth radio telescopes.

    "The black hole was so bright I at first mistook it for the star S0-2, because I had never seen Sagittarius A* that bright,” said Tuan Do, an astronomer of the University of California, Los Angeles.

    Tuan and colleagues managed to catch a glimpse of the rare phenomena from the WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii while it was occurring and posted a timelapse of the observation on Twitter.

    “It was probably even brighter before we started observing that night!” Tuan tweeted.

    ​Scientists say the entire light show lasted just 2.5 hours, speculating that the effect may be a delayed reaction to the close passage of star S0-2 in 2018, or the G2 dust cloud, which approached the black hole in 2014. These massive celestial bodies could have interacted with the black hole’s accretion flow, scientists say.

    “Additional multi-wavelength observations will be necessary to both monitor Sagittarius A* for potential state changes and to constrain the physical processes responsible for its current variability,” the researchers say in a study that has not yet been published in a scientific journal, according to Newsweek.

    The team now waits for data from other telescopes, including NASA’s Spitzer and Chandra, to get a better understanding of what just happened in the core of our galaxy, the report says.

    Related:

    Massive Radiation From Black Holes May Give Rise to New Alien Life, Research Claims
    Physicists Recreate Conditions of a Black Hole Inside a Computer Chip
    NASA’s Hubble Telescope Spots Strange Disk Around Monster Black Hole That Shouldn’t Be There
    Researchers Propose Way to Map Millions of Black Holes ‘Lurking’ in Milky Way
    Astronomers May Have Mapped Most Distant Mammoth Black Hole Lurking in Disguise in Midst of Universe
    Tags:
    astronomy, black hole
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Models Sizzle in Swimsuits at Beach Fashion Show in Sri Lanka
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse