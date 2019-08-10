Register
07:32 GMT +310 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Richard Yu, head of Huawei's consumer business group, unveils the company's new HarmonyOS operating system at the Huawei Developer Conference in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China August 9, 2019

    Huawei Announces its First HarmonyOS as Android Alternative 

    © REUTERS / CHINA STRINGER NETWORK
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Announced at the Huawei Developer Conference, it is claimed to be faster and safer than Android, providing an alternative when Huawei can no longer access Google's Android ecosystem

    Huawei’s Consumer Business Group CEO Richard Yu revealed the new software on Friday, saying the company can deploy HarmonyOS "at any time" after the US blacklisting would force company’s devices to cut ties with Android. The system is aimed at IoT products, such as smart displays, wearables, smart speakers and in-car devices.

    According to Yu's presentation, HarmonyOS is positioned as a future-proof, "microkernel-based, distributed OS for all scenarios."  The platform is open source, and looks more like a competitor to Google's upcoming Fuchsia, given that both are microkernel-based and can be used on multiple types of devices at once. In his on-stage presentation, Yu said that Android isn't as efficient due to its redundant codes, outdated scheduling mechanism and general fragmentation issues. 

    Huawei says the OS will run across a range of form factors, and the company even pulled out the old "write once, run everywhere" claim for app developers. XDA Developers, who attended the launch event, was told by Huawei's CEO that the OS is not compatible with Android apps, but that it is "very easy" to turn an Android app into a HarmonyOS app.

    The OS will also feature a "Deterministic Latency Engine" that can better allocate system resources using real-time analysis and forecasting and "Inter Process Communication" - the link between its microkernel and external kernel services like file systems, networks, drivers, apps and more. With these features, Yu claimed that HarmonyOS' IPC performance is five times that of Google's Fuchsia, and three times that of QNX.

    Huawei has intentionally avoided mentioning "smartphones" in its slides and press materials today, likely to avoid upsetting its partners over at Google, but Yu admitted that there may come a time when his company can no longer support the Android ecosystem.

    The US added Chinese tech giant Huawei to the list of companies which American companies can't sell sensitive technologies to, prompting several chip-makers and Google to suspend cooperation with Huawei, leaving its future smartphones without the support of the Android OS. Later in June, Trump promised to issue licenses to allow for the continued sale of non-sensitive technologies to Huawei and the US Department of Commerce reported receiving 50 requests for such licenses.

    Related:

    US Will Not Do Business With Huawei Without China Trade Deal - Trump
    Largest-Ever Developers Conference of Huawei Tech Giant Kicks Off in China
    Huawei Unveils Own OS to Take on Google's Android Amid US Crackdown
    Huawei's Harmony OS Alternative to Android Reduces Leverage Google Has - Tech Expert
    US Halts Issue of Huawei Licenses As China Refuses to Buy American Agricultural Products - Report
    Tags:
    announcement, Huawei, Huawei, software, Android
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    This Week in Pictures: 3-9 August
    Tweets Over Grief
    Tweets Over Grief
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse