On 25 July, the Long March 2C rocket was launched from the Xichang Chinese spaceport. It has successfully launched three Yaogan reconnaissance satellites into orbit.

At first glance, the routine mission had one important difference from the usual launch. The first stage of Long March 2C was equipped with grid fins, structurally similar to those used on the Falcon 9 rocket.

To reduce the risk of Long March 2C shedding stages over residential areas, Chinese engineers have decided to try to equip it with grid fins.

Following the launch of Long March 2C, the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation issued a statement, saying that fins have successfully opened, allowing it to significantly increase the "fall accuracy" of the stage.