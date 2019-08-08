Register
    In this Monday, Aug. 5, 2019, photo the Samsung Galaxy Note 10, left, and the Galaxy Note 10 Plus, right, is shown in New York. Samsung’s newest smartphone won’t have a headphone jack. The Galaxy Note 10 loses that, even though Samsung executives have long poked fun at rivals for ditching it

    Samsung Announces Galaxy Note 10, 10 Plus – With Only One 5G Version Available Internationally

    © AP Photo / Frank Franklin II
    101

    The unveiling of the Galaxy Note 10 and even bigger Note 10 Plus came as no surprise during the annual unpacking event on Wednesday, after weeks of rumours and leaks. However, only one 5G version will be available internationally, while the other will remain exclusive to the South Korean market.

    The devices come as part of Samsung’s effort to get its latest and greatest phones on the market before Apple launches its new iPhones in the fall, with a starting price of $950 for the Note 10 and $1,099 for the Galaxy Note 10+.

    The Galaxy Note 10 has a 6.3-inch screen, which is the biggest difference from the 6.8-inch screen on the Galaxy Note 10+ - with the company proposing it as an alternative to those who would find 10+ too large. While it has display technology that is similar to Apple’s iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ stand out against the iPhones by including just a tiny cut-out for the front-camera.

    There are three cameras on the back of the Note 10: a standard 12 megapixel, one that gives you 2x optical zoom and another that is for wide-angle pictures. The Galaxy Note 10+ adds another one, with a “time of flight” sensor on the back, which uses light beams to better measure the distance between objects and could be useful with future AR apps.

    Both smartphones will have 256GB storage versions, but the Note 10 has no microSD card slot, so you can’t add more storage as you could with previous Note models, while the 10+ will be available with 512GB of storage while also having a microSD card.

    Verizon will have an early exclusive on the Galaxy Note 10+ 5G that, as its name implies, supports 5G networks. It’s otherwise identical to the Galaxy Note 10+. The  256GB model will cost $1,299.99 (or $54.16 per month over 24 months) and the 512GB Note 10 Plus 5G will run for $1,399.99 ($58.33 / month).

    However, the Verge reported that Samsung is releasing a 5G version of the smaller 6.3-inch Galaxy Note 10 exclusively in South Korea, citing a photo from the Samsung presentation during the Unpacked 2019 event. 

    Votre message a été envoyé!
