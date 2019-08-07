Register
21:36 GMT +307 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Cybersecurity

    State Secrets Under Threat as Research Exposes Flaws in High-Security Locks

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 20

    The survey comes after a separate study argued last month that a whole array of security flaws in the international smart home hub Zipato may allow potential hackers to unlock front doors.

    Hackers may exploit vulnerabilities in high-security electronic locks by monitoring their power usage, allowing them to break into everything from automated teller machines to pharmacies and government facilities, Mike Davis, a specialist with the independent security firm IOActive, told Reuters on Wednesday.

    He referred to the results of his research, which was completed last year and is due to be presented at the annual Def Con hacking conference in Las Vegas on Friday.

    Davis said that he had already notified US government officials and the Swiss company DormaKaba Holding (DOKA.S), the distributor of multiple brands of sophisticated locks, of the vulnerability.  

    He explained that during the research, he specifically used an oscilloscope, a device designed for exploring the parameters of an electric signal. Davis said that thanks to oscilloscope, he managed to detect small changes in the power consumption of a high-security lock.

    “I can download that analogue signal and parse through the power trace to get ones and zeroes. I know what the lock is doing internally,” he said.

    Davis added that due to the presence of a separate power source for each lock, they even work when electricity is turned off. The hacking is carried out by determining the sequence of binary code data transmitted by the device to open the lock, according to Davis.

    He recalled that some of these state-of-the-art locks are used at military bases, government offices and even on the US presidential jet Air Force One.

    DormaKaba has meanwhile claimed that they had hired an independent firm to investigate Davis’ findings and that “these investigations indicate that our current safe-lock product lines perform as intended in a real life environment.”

    As far as old models are concerned, the company argued that “there have been no reported events in the field to suggest that current or prior year models have presented security issues in real-world environments”.

    Davis’ findings come after the website Techcrunch cited security researchers Chase Dardaman and Jason Wheeler as claiming in a study  that they had discovered several security flaws which, “when chained together, could be abused to open a front door” with a sophisticated Zipato smart hub lock.

    Zipato said in turn that it has a total of 112,000 devices in 20,000 households, and that the exact number of vulnerable hubs has yet to be revealed.

     

    Related:

    Facial Recognition: Why Facebook's 'Alt Text' Feature Can be Abused by Spooks & Hackers
    Hackers Attack President Bolsonaro's Cellphones - Brazil's Justice Department
    Hackers Obtained Data on Over 100 Million Credit Card Applications in US and Canada - Capital One
    ‘Massive-Scale’ Espionage: Hackers Reportedly Steal Records From Cell Phone Providers Worldwide
    Tags:
    security, government, hackers, research
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse