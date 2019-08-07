Instagram Users in North America, Europe Report App is Down

t's not the first time that Instagram users have seen the app malfunction in recent days. Instagram is a free photo and video-sharing social networking service owned by Facebook. Users can apply filters to their photos on Instagram and then distribute them via other social networks.

According to independent outage monitor Down Detector, Instagram users have been reporting issues with the application in the UK, Europe and the US. Users say their feeds cannot be refreshed.

So Instagram is down again... pic.twitter.com/M2YUGClBSF — Sara 🌻🌛 (@floralm0on) August 7, 2019

​Angry users have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Welp, I guess I should since Instagram is down yet again pic.twitter.com/ubm2IU0R3a — Grace Osei (@itsgracie1) August 7, 2019

​The DownDetector website has shared a map showing the origins of most of the reports.