Instagram Users in North America, Europe Report App is Down

According to independent outage monitor Down Detector, Instagram users have been reporting issues with the application in the UK, Europe and the US. Users say their feeds cannot be refreshed.
So Instagram is down again... pic.twitter.com/M2YUGClBSF— Sara 🌻🌛 (@floralm0on) August 7, 2019
Angry users have taken to Twitter to express their disappointment.
AGAIN WTF, DOES ANYONE INSTAGRAM WORKS? #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/CyQ2kisVCk— ً (@littlemixbounce) August 7, 2019
Couldn't load anything else from Instagram 😂😂😂😂 #ThreeYearsWithBLACKPINK pic.twitter.com/nNA0gDz4pN— Phương Minh (@jungphuong55) August 7, 2019
Welp, I guess I should since Instagram is down yet again pic.twitter.com/ubm2IU0R3a— Grace Osei (@itsgracie1) August 7, 2019
The DownDetector website has shared a map showing the origins of most of the reports.
