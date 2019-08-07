Register
01:51 GMT +307 August 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This artist's concept features NASA's Mars Science Laboratory Curiosity rover, a mobile robot for investigating Mars' past or present ability to sustain microbial life. Curiosity landed near the Martian equator about 10:31 p.m., Aug. 5 PDT

    NASA Rover Uncovers New Finds After Spending 7 Years on Red Planet (Video, Photo)

    NASA/JPL-Caltech
    Tech
    Get short URL
    101

    Seven years after arriving on the Red Planet, NASA’s Curiosity rover has recently retrieved a record number of clay minerals that agency officials say will lead to the uncovering of the planet’s “richer, more complex” story and its history of water.

    In a Monday press release, NASA announced their rover had made monumental strides in collecting information that will give researchers a deeper understanding of Mars’ Aeolis Mons - a large clay region more commonly known as Mount Sharp.

    Mount Sharp is located inside Gale Crater, which is said to have contained streams and lakes billions of years ago that altered the landscape and left behind a large amount of clay minerals in the area.

    Prior to Curiosity’s 2012 landing, the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter spacecraft was able to identify the presence of clay on the Red Planet.

    "This area is one of the reasons we came to Gale Crater," research space scientist Kristen Bennett of the US Geological Survey said in the release. "We've been studying orbiter images of this area for 10 years, and we're finally able to take a look up close."

    Bennett and Valerie Fox of Caltech are the co-leads for Curiosity’s clay-unit campaign.

    Fox describes the initial area Curiosity encountered as kind of a “parking lot full of gravel and pebbles” that pointed to the possibility of more clay signals. Unable to drill into the rocks, Curiosity, as of June 2019, has since departed the so-called parking lot and encountered what NASA describes as “more complex geologic features” of Mars.

    An interactive clip designed by NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory allows Earth-bound individuals to get a 360-degree view of the Teal Ridge, an outcrop on the “clay-bearing” side of Mount Sharp.

    In addition to Teal Ridge, the rover has captured images of Strathdon, a complex, boulder-sized rock that is also located on Mount Sharp. The wavy and brittle, rather than flat, layers of the boulder indicate to researchers that the immediate area around it once had either wind, flowing water or both.

    "We're seeing an evolution in the ancient lake environment recorded in these rocks," Fox notes in the NASA press release. "It wasn't just a static lake. It's helping us move from a simplistic view of Mars going from wet to dry. Instead of a linear process, the history of water was more complicated."

    This mosaic of images shows layers of sediment on a boulder-sized rock called Strathdon, as seen by the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) camera carried by NASA's Curiosity rover. The images were taken on July 10, 2019, the 2,462nd Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
    NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
    This mosaic of images shows layers of sediment on a boulder-sized rock called "Strathdon," as seen by the Mars Hand Lens Imager (MAHLI) camera carried by NASA's Curiosity rover. The images were taken on July 10, 2019, the 2,462nd Martian day, or sol, of the mission.

    Fox asserts that these recent images and new related theories about the Red Planet are like finding the pages to “a dense book, with pages torn out, but a fascinating tale to piece together.”

    Back in June, Curiosity was also able to detect high levels of methane on Mars, confirming previous reports of the gas provided by both itself in 2013 and the European Space Agency’s Mars Express mission back in 2004.

    If the readings are correct, they could be a major indication of possible geothermal activity or microbial life forms underneath the Martian surface.

    To this date, Curiosity has traversed some 13 miles (21 kilometers) and ascended 1,207 feet (368 meters) on Mars.

    Related:

    Mars Rover Snaps 360-Degree Photo of Red Planet’s Surface (VIDEO)
    Mars 2020 Rover Flexes Muscles, ‘Does Biceps Curls’ in California Tests (Video)
    NASA's Curiosity Rover Snaps Last Selfie on Mars' Vera Rubin Ridge (PHOTO)
    NASA’s Curiosity Rover Captures Two Solar Eclipses on Mars (VIDEO)
    NASA Jetliner Spotted Flying at Low Altitude Over California City (Photos)
    Tags:
    methane, NASA, Space, Curiosity Rover, Mars Curiosity Rover, Curiosity rover, Curiosity, Mars, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Sara Sampaio poses backstage during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on 8 November 2018 in New York City.
    Behind the Scenes: Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show as You’ve Never Seen It Before
    Donald Trump keeps picking trade fights with China and expressing the utmost confidence that nothing can possibly go wrong.
    Currency Manipulation & Aid Misappropriation
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse