Fluctuating Fields: Russian Scientists Come up With Brand-New Composites for Microelectronics

The ceramic composites – a breakthrough of a Russian research team, are deemed as exceptionally promising in terms of the development of data storage devices of greater capacity, as well as top sensitive detectors and sensors.

Scientists at the Russian National University of Science and Technology MISIS together with their colleagues from the South Ural State University and the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus have devised new, exceptionally promising materials that may be used to create the cutting-edge data storage devices and sensors. The research has been published in the prestigious scientific journal "Composites Part B: Engineering."

The experiment conducted by Russian physicists has resulted in the development of ceramic composites, in other words, materials consisting of several components that boast curious properties. They may simultaneously exert control of the magnetic and electric fields, which will enable to process information in a quicker mode, create new data storage devices for larger bulks of information that will be more efficiently protected from hackers, new detectors and sensors, all the way to other more reliable and accurate microelectronic devices that do not have to be plugged into a power supply.

The development of new appliances was made possible due to a strong interplay between the electric and magnetic fields, which retains its properties at temperatures much higher than room ones.

"The presence of special magnetic and electric features in separate phases during their mixing and preparation of the compound material may cause a synergetic effect (interplay - ed. note) which, if the additivity principle is violated, may yield unusual results," commented Alexey Trukhanov from the Russian National University of Science and Technology MISIS and the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus. "One of such results was the increase in the magnetic-electric properties of synthesised composites, and to interpret its nature is most interesting from the point of view of basic, fundamental research," Trukhanov noted.

"Yet, the main result is the analysis conducted into the dependence of the properties of composites on the peculiarities of their microstructure. Our colleagues frequently neglect this parameter," the MISIS employee commented.

The research group has now set up a goal to further strengthen their breakthrough in the sphere, and they are already working on the development of this class of materials, as well as are set to conduct research into their electrodynamic characteristics.