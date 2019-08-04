Instagram users in Europe and the United States have reported having trouble uploading new posts to their news feeds and seeing stories in the app.

Social media users from all over the world, mainly Europe and the US, reported having problems with Instagram at about 14:00 GMT.

Residents of the US, UK, France, the Netherlands, Germany, and Serbia have encountered problems with the app. Issues with the social network have also been experienced by users in Russia, mainly in Moscow. Facebook users also experienced problems sharing photos, videos, and files.

The DownDetector website has shared a map showing the origins of most of the reports.

Instagram Users in Europe, US Report App is Down

Users have taken to Twitter and other social platforms to complain about the malfunction.

​Instagram is a free application for sharing photos and videos, allowing you to take photos and videos, apply filters to them, and distribute them via a number of other social networks.