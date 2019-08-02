Apple Suspends Siri Response Grading Programme After Spying Concerns

The tech giant has previously failed to tackle security flaws, issuing an update several months after they were discovered by Google's Project Zero. Moreover, the update couldn't even resolve all the security problems found, the BBC reported.

Apple has decided to suspend a programme that researched recordings of users across the globe via Siri voice assistant, after privacy concerns were raised in the press.

"While we conduct a thorough review, we are suspending Siri grading globally", an Apple spokeswoman said in a statement, stressing that in a next software update, users will be able to refuse joining the programme.

According to reports, published in The Guardian, Apple's contractors all over the world regularly receive Siri recordings with users' private without disclosing it in privacy documentation. The data includes audio requests, drug deals, medical questions, and recordings of couples having sex.

The company collects not only direct requests to the voice assistant, but also private user chats, the newspaper added.

The tech titan insisted that the information was anonymous and the whole project was established only "to help Siri and dictation… understand you better and recognise what you say", but the reports said the data was presented with location and consumers' contact details.