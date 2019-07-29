Outer Space Tremors: NASA Craft Reportedly Detects Dozens of Possible Quakes on Mars

A seismologist from the NASA’s InSight team noted that their findings may now allow to make “detailed pictures of what the Martian interior looks like”, and expressed desire to install sensors on every planetary body out there that quakes.

Since its landing on the surface of Mars in November 2018, the NASA’s Insight lander has already detected numerous potential seismic quakes there, offering scientists a valuable glimpse into the planet’s inner workings, Business Insider reports.

"So far, we have assumed that the crust of Mars is similar to the Earth's crust", Mars seismology researchers Simon Stahler said in an April press release. "The fact that the wave form of the Mars quakes resembles the moon quakes gives us for the first time a picture of how the Martian crust is internally structured. Until now, we could only look at it from the outside".

According to the media outlet, a NASA InSight team’s seismologist named Mark Panning explained that the apparent similarity between quakes on Mars and on the Moon led scientists to believe that the Red Planet’s crust

He pointed out, however, that the number of tremors observed by researchers is simply too small "to reveal the Red Planet’s secrets", as the media outlet put it, though it does allow the team to "really understand how active Mars is now".

"Then we can start actually making detailed pictures of what the Martian interior looks like", Panning added. "There’s a waiting game right now. We’re going to be listening for another year and a half, so we’re expecting to see a lot more things".

The scientist also remarked that he would like to install seismic sensors on "every planetary body that quakes", arguing that since "seismology on Earth is almost entirely built on networks of data", a similar approach on other celestial bodies wouldn’t hurt.