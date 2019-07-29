Launch of First Crew Dragon Ship to ISS Postponed From November to December - Source

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The launch of Crew Dragon, a reusable spacecraft manufactured by US aerospace manufacturer SpaceX, to the International Space Station (ISS) has been postponed from November to December this year, a source from the space industry said on Monday.

"The first launch of Crew Dragon with the crew is scheduled for December 17," the source said.

In June, NASA and the US Government Accountability Office confirmed that Crew Dragon was planned for the first launch with astronauts aboard no earlier than in November.

In April, SpaceX said that an "anomaly" had occurred during static fire tests for the abort engines of its Crew Dragon spacecraft. The tests were carried out at SpaceX's test stand in Cape Canaveral, located in the southeastern US state of Florida.

Crew Dragon, also known as Dragon 2, is a reusable spacecraft designed as a successor to the Dragon space freighter.