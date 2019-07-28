Register
06:35 GMT +328 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Japan's Hayabusa-2 probe

    Watch: Japan's Hayabusa2 Spacecraft Grab New Sample From Asteroid

    © Courtesy of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Since the beginning of its presence in orbit around the Ryugu asteroid in July 2018, Hayabusa2, the sample-collecting spacecraft has gone to considerable lengths. The spacecraft has already delivered robots and rovers right to the asteroid.

    While the sample collection itself happened earlier in July, the footage was realised only on Friday. A camera caught the moment when the spacecraft attempted to grab a second sample from the asteroid, with the video showing the shadow of Hayabusa2, which comes closer to the asteroid's surface and then gradually disappears in space right after the spacecraft finishes the manoeuvre.

    However, a blog post on Hayabusa2’s official website revealed the hidden dangers behind the second attempt of sample collection. The critical factor was that the spacecraft was operating so far from Earth that it left no room for failure for Hayabusa2’s mission control. Factors like unfriendly terrain and the technical difficulty of the manoeuvre itself also complicated the situation. The team decided to try their luck anyway, explaining that all of those risks were outweighed by the potential scientific riches that awaited in case of a successful collection of a second sample.

    Hayabusa2, which is operated by the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), was launched in December 2014, and is expected to stay on the asteroid for a period of 18 months before its scheduled return to Earth in 2020. The Hayabusa-2 mission has reportedly cost the agency roughly $260 million, according to AFP.

    Related:

    NASA to Display Rare Moon Rock Samples Sealed for Years at Houston Space Centre
    US SpaceX's Dragon Cargo Spaceship Docks to International Space Station - NASA
    SpaceX Launches Dragon Cargo Mission to Space Station With 3D Bio-Tech Printer - NASA
    Tags:
    samples, Hayabusa 2, Hayabusa, Japan, JAXA
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    This Week in Pictures: 20-26 July
    Mum's the Mueller
    Mum’s the Mueller
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse