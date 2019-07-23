Register
22:47 GMT +323 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Charon's Complexity

    Russian Scientists Propose Drilling Deep Into Dark Side of the Moon to Find Out an Ancient Secret

    © NASA. NASA/Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory/Southwest Research Institute
    Tech
    Get short URL
    171

    On Saturday, people around the world celebrated the 50th anniversary of the first manned mission to the Moon, which took place on July 20, 1969, when astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin touched down on the Earth satellite as part of the Apollo 11 mission.

    Russian scientists want to figure out when exactly the Moon became visible to the Earth from only one of its sides by taking soil samples from deep within the core of its dark side, Dr. Evgeny Slyuta, chief of the Laboratory of Lunar and Planetary Geochemistry at the Vernadsky Institute of Geochemistry & Analystical Chemistry, has announced.

    “We are developing a new generation of drilling rig capable of taking soil samples from depths of up to 15 meters [49+ feet]. These are small devices weighing about 80 kg,” Dr. Slyuta said.

    “With a drill this long, we can reach the depths of the underlying lunar rock mantle from practically any part of the lunar surface,” the academic explained.

    “If such a drill were used to take samples from the dark side of the Moon, we could come to know, by the content of the gasses trapped in the soil particles, when the Moon got its synchronous rotation…around the Earth,” Dr. Slyuta added.

    Although about 18 percent of the far side of the moon is sometimes visible from Earth due to a phenomenon known as libration, the vast majority of its dark side has remained a mystery until the late 1950s, when a series of Soviet probes began exploring its geography. Human beings first saw the far side of the Moon in 1968, when astronauts aboard NASA’s Apollo 8 spacecraft performed a maneuver around the far side. China’s Chang’e 4 lunar probe made the first landing on the far side of the Moon in January 2019.

    The Moon’s synchronous spin state with Earth’s is believed to have arisen billions of years ago, with this process shaping multiple processes on Earth, including the tidal forces affecting Earth’s oceans.

    Russian scientists are also working on other projects, Dr. Slyuta said, with these including the idea of establishing a series of between eight and ten seismic monitoring systems featuring a seismometer, a magnetometers and a gravimeter, along with a depth probe to measure the electromagnetic properties and soil temperature at depths of about five meters.

    These devices, weighing about 50 kg apiece, would presumably allow humanity to learn more about the secrets of the Moon’s internal structure.

    Several space powers, including the US, Russia, China, Europe and India, as well as multiple private space corporations, are looking to expand their activities on the Moon in the coming years, with private interests looking specifically at the prospects of mining the Earth satellite for its vast mineral wealth, while national agencies imagine the Moon as a jumping off point for travel further into the solar system.

    NASA, which plans to return human beings to the Moon by 2024, has probably the most ambitious lunar program, with plans to go to there and to establish a permanent presence in just a few years’ time announced earlier this year. The US has previously conducted a total of six crewed landings on the Moon between 1969 and 1972, but has not been back since.

    Related:

    Pence Announces US Plans to Leave Astronauts on Moon to Develop Resources
    Every Man Can Do That Small Step: Walk the Moon's Surface Without Leaving the Earth
    ‘First Generation’ Apollo 11 Moon Landing Footage Sold for Almost $2 Million
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A girl wearing a national costume takes part in the Russian Field festival of Slavic art at Kolomenskoye Park in Moscow.
    Festival of Slavic Art: Traditional Food and Music in Moscow Park
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok