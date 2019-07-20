PornHub VP Vows to Protect Users’ Privacy Amid Reports of Google & Facebook 'Sexpionage'

Having pointed out that PornHub only uses Google Analytics for activity tracking, the website’s VP Corey Price said that users can actually opt out of this particular Google service if they so desire.

Following the emergence of a new study which claims that users’ visits to porn websites are being tracked by tech giants such as Google and Facebook, a high-ranking representative of probably the largest pornographic website in the world stepped forward to address possible concerns regarding the protection of people’s privacy.

The study postulates that Google had trackers on 74 percent of the 22,484 porn websites scanned, while the software company Oracle and Facebook are tracking 24 percent and 10 percent of the websites, respectively.

In response, PornHub vice president Corey Price said that they consider it their duty to ensure their users’ "confidentiality and privacy"; he wants to "make it vehemently clear that Pornhub only uses Google Analytics to track activity on its platform".

"By doing so we are able to improve our site and ultimately provide our users with better functionality as they continue to visit. It’s important to note that we have enabled Google’s IP anonymization, which means that users’ IPs are masked before being processed by Google, thus rendering any data completely anonymized", he explained. "Because the data comes from Google Analytics, it does not require visitors to be logged into Pornhub. The data is not based on the account information and preferences entered by our users, just what is reported by Google as the source and type of incoming traffic".

Price also pointed out that people can actually "opt-out of Google Analytics tracking directly" if they want via the option provided by Google itself.