Register
00:17 GMT +320 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A display mock-up of Tiangong-2

    Watch: China’s Tiangong-2 Space Station Plummets to Earth

    © Wikipedia
    Tech
    Get short URL
    110

    China’s Tiangong-2 space station re-entered the Earth’s atmosphere Friday morning, breaking apart and burning up in a controlled deorbiting over the southern Pacific Ocean.

    China’s first space lab, the Tiangong-2 (“Heavenly Palace”) space station, was successfully deorbited Friday - a key milestone in China’s burgeoning manned space program.

    "With the successful controlled deorbit, the Tiangong-2 mission has been completed perfectly. It demonstrates that China sticks firmly to its international duties and keeps its promise of peaceful and scientific use of space resources," Zhu Congpeng, chief designer of Tiangong-2 from the China Academy of Space Technology (CAST), told Xinhua Friday.

    The spacecraft’s rear exterior camera captured the early stages of the fireball:

    ​"Although Tiangong-2 had been in operation nearly one year longer than its designed lifespan, its platform and payloads functioned stably and soundly, and the propellant it carried was still sufficient to support its flight in orbit for another several years," Zhu said, "It's hard to say goodbye to Tiangong-2, but considering reliability- and safety-related factors, we have to drive it out of orbit now."

    "To let Tiangong-2 'retire' by choice is to ensure the absolute safety of its departure," Zhu said.

    The spacecraft was 10.4 meters long and 3.35 meters wide, Xinhua noted, and was launched in 2016. It was modeled after its predecessor, the Tiangong-1, which plummeted to Earth in April 2018 under less deliberate circumstances.

    The China National Space Administration (CNSA) has previously deorbited spacecraft under control. Tianzhou-1, China's first cargo spacecraft, fell to Earth in a fireball in September 2017. However, Tiangong-2’s decent was a little more dignified, being slowly lowered into a disintegrating orbit in steps, whereas Tianzhou-1 was simply set on a crash course for the planet, Xinhua noted.

    ​Chinese taikonauts used their month-long stays in Tiangong-2 to carry out experiments in the zero-gravity environment, as well as to refuel other spacecraft. Xinhua noted that only Russia (as the Soviet Union) and the United States have also mastered the art of orbital refueling.

    "The Tiangong-2 mission was our first opportunity to carry out a long-term plant experiment in space. This experiment is significant because growing grains and vegetables will be a necessity if humans want to leave the Earth and have long-term survival and travel in space," Zheng Huiqiong, a researcher at the Institute of Plant Physiology and Ecology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS), told Xinhua.

    "We found that plants grow slower in space than on Earth and blossom later. However, they live longer in space than on Earth … If we find the method to regulate the growth of plants, we could postpone the blooming of vegetables to make them grow more leaves and accelerate the blooming of rice to make them seed as soon as possible,” Zheng said. “Therefore, we can use the limited resources in space to maximize crop yields. The research can also find its application back on Earth.”

    At 10 tons, Tiangong-2 might have been a tiny capsule of a space station, but Beijing plans to launch a much larger orbital station in the next few years.

    The Tianhe-1 (“Harmony of the Heavens”), due to begin being launched in stages in 2020, will eventually become roughly the size of the Soviet Union’s Mir space station, or one-fifth the size of the International Space Station. Tianhe-1 is expected to reach approximately 80-100 tons in mass and have a roughly 10-year lifespan.

    Related:

    US Unmanned Spacecraft Dragon 2 Undocks From International Space Station – NASA
    Int’l Space Station Seeks Formula to Make Concrete on Moon for Permanent Base - NASA
    China to Launch Next Moon Probe in 2019, Will Return Soil Samples - CNSA
    Tags:
    taikonauts, space debris, Pacific Ocean, orbit, re-entry, China National Space Administration (CNSA), space station, Tiangong-2
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 13-19 July
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok