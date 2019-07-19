Register
    Porn Fans May Soon Get Physical Feel of Their VR Girls Thanks to Cutting-Edge AI Glove

    Tech
    The new immersive experience, made possible by a recent South Korean invention, guarantees a whole new world of sensations for lustful self-indulgers that turn to VR to fulfil their sexual fantasies.

    There is quite a bit of incredible news for VR porn viewers, as they are now promised the opportunity to touch and “feel” their ephemeral girlfriends thanks to a revolutionary South Korean-designed AI glove, due to hit the market shelves in the next few years, a report in The London Economic says.

    The silicone device operates using the pressure of finger sensors that enable users to feel realistic physical sensations as they handle objects, or people, for instance touching, or stroking them.

    The sensors incorporated into the rubber gadget detect even tiny movements in fingers as they reach out for an object, even a virtual one, and then produce and transmit the corresponding sensation.

    The gadget may usher in a whole new era for the gaming and porn industry, as users will be able to interact in a perfectly realistic way with a CGI sexual partner, according to the report.

    Incidentally, the previously developed actuators boasted the ability to accurately reproduce the texture of objects, but they failed when it came to their shape, Dr Youngsu Cha, of the Korea Institute of Science and Technology, Seoul, noted. He explained at length how their brainchild, made of trademark light silicone, is different from similar projects:

    “Ours is lightweight – enabling the wearer to feel the actual shape of an array of virtual objects", he asserted, stressing that the feedback of their glove is based on pressing, rather than vibration.

    He admitted that there are other manufacturers who are relying heavily on pressure feedback, but their items are too rigid and heavy to wear, which causes discomfort among users.

    So far, the top-notch glove has been successfully tested using a virtual chess board program, where users picked digital chess pieces, with data further transmitted via Bluetooth to a software program that recreates corresponding movements of the virtual hand.

    In February, the so-called “sex goggles” made headlines as the headset enabled porn site visitors to engage in realistic romps with webcam strippers in virtual reality.

    Tags:
    innovations, gloves, gamers, gaming, AI, porn, VR
