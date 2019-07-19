Register
19:40 GMT +319 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An unknown structure in the northwestern part of the fortress of Naryn-Kala could be one of the world's oldest churches

    Mysterious Underground Structure in Russia Prompts ‘More Questions Than Answers’, Scientists Say

    © Photo : MISIS National University of Science and Technology
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 70

    The underground structure is part of the ancient fortress of Naryn-Kala, a UNESCO cultural heritage site located in the town of Derbent in southern Russia’s Republic of Dagestan.

    A new study has revealed that a mysterious structure buried underground in southern Russia could be one of the world's oldest Christian churches and the country's oldest Christian temple.

    The study was conducted by Russian researchers from the National University of Science and Technology (MISIS) in cooperation with the Dagestan State University, the Lebedev Physical Institute with the Russian Academy of Sciences and Moscow State University's Skobeltsyn Institute of Nuclear Physics.

    Scientists used the muon method of radiography to scan the 36-foot-deep (12 metres) structure located in the northwestern part of the Naryn-Kala fortification that back dates to around A.D. 300. The fortress itself is situated in the southern Russian republic of Dagestan.

    The fortress of Naryn-Kala in Derbent, Russia, dates back to around A.D. 300
    © Photo : MISIS National University of Science and Technology
    The fortress of Naryn-Kala in Derbent, Russia, dates back to around A.D. 300

    The goal of conducting the scan was to help scientists determine the structure's 3D configuration given that "to date, the function of the building has not been understood: a reservoir, a Christian temple, or a Zoroastrian fire temple", according to a statement published on the MISIS website.

    It took researchers at least two months to complete the scan after they placed muon detectors about 33 feet (10 metres) inside the structure and took meticulous measurements of what is now a UNESCO cultural heritage site.

    After completing the scan, MISIS leading expert Natalia Polukhina remained downbeat regarding the reservoir theory to explain the object's function.

    "It seems very strange to me to interpret this building as a water tank. In the same Naryn-Kala fortress, there is a similar underground structure, which is 10 meters deep, and it really is a tank. That is just a rectangular building. This unusual structure, in which we have placed our detectors, is cross-shaped, its orientation is strictly in keeping with the 4 cardinal directions, and one side is 2 metres longer than the others. According to the archaeologists who began excavations, "during construction, the building was entirely above the surface, standing on the highest point of the Naryn-Kala." What is the sense of putting a tank on the surface, and even on the highest mountain?", she noted, adding that "there are more questions than answers".

    Scientists have, meanwhile, agreed to carry out a more detailed analysis in the future, to obtain a full-size 3D image of the mysterious building which they say will shed more light on how people used this building.

    Related:

    Archeologists Find What Could Be Remains of Napoleon's General in Russia's Smolensk
    'African Pompeii': Archeologists Digging Up Ancient City Shrouded in Mystery
    US Archeologists Might Have Found Remains of World's Richest Pirate
    WATCH as Archeologists Uncover Secret Trenches UNDERNEATH Alcatraz Island Prison
    Tags:
    fortress, church, scientists, Dagestan, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 13-19 July
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse