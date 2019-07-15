Russia May Set Up GLONASS Ground Stations in Saudi Arabia - Meeting Papers

"The sides expressed their readiness to continue consultations on prospects and mutually beneficial areas of bilateral activities in space sector: satellite navigation and installation of GLONASS ground stations in Saudi Arabia," the document read.
GLONASS is one of four global satellite navigation systems, which also include China's BeiDou, US-owned GPS and the European Union's Galileo.
The GLONASS constellation comprises a total of 27 satellites, including 24 operational devices.
All comments
Show new comments (0)