Register
21:52 GMT +312 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Woman

    Future Tech Will Convince Clients' Brains They're Having Sex With Anyone They Like, Courtesan Says

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    The sex worker claimed that despite all the wonders the virtual reality tech of the future might offer, physical contact with a real person would still be considered “the most coveted experience”.

    As new highly sophisticated robots seem poised to compete with human sex workers for the affections of lonely people seeking companionship, one employee of Sheri’s Ranch, a legal brothel in Nevada, shared her thoughts on where these sex dolls might fit it in the future market. 

    In an interview with the Daily Star, the sex worker, Alice Little, argued that by 2045, the advanced sex robots of the future will adopt a digital form and interact with their human clients by linking directly to their brains.

    "Not too long from now, a horny guy will be able to simply attach a cable to an unobtrusive ‘jack’ in his head to establish a brain to computer interface. This interface will allow the user to run a pre-programmed simulation that will convince his brain that he’s engaging in sex with just about anyone that strikes his fancy", she said. "Future sex tech will take masturbation from a one to a ten, and no clunky sex robots or VR headsets will be needed".

    She pointed out, however, that "fake is fake, no matter how realistic a sexual sensation can be approximated", as the majority of the prostitutes’ clients seek "authentic nonjudgemental relationship rife with communication and empathy".

    Nonetheless, she speculated that person-to-person virtual sex “will be the norm for sex-for-money transactions”, with the technologies of the near future possibly allowing people to literally go on dates, "complete with the sensation of a five-star meal in the most exotic virtual locales imaginable – all with no worry of sexually transmitted diseases".

    "Virtual intimacy sessions will be a blast, but physically meeting with the woman in actuality will still be the most coveted experience of all - and prostitutes will put a premium price on that", she added.

    Related:

    5G Upgrade Poised to Make Sex Robots 'Indistinguishable From Humans'
    When Machines Go Rogue: Lifelike Sex Robots Could Be Guilty of Rape for This Reason
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 6-12 July
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse